Comcast encouraged by its Q4 theme park numbers: Travel Weekly
Comcast reported that, excluding costs related to its soon-to-open Universal Beijing Resort, its theme parks division broke even in the fourth quarter for the first time since the coronavirus crisis struck. The news was encouraging, given the fact that its Universal Studios Hollywood park remains closed due to the pandemic and attendance at its other parks remains restricted by capacity limits.
“What
we saw this fourth quarter, especially in Orlando, gives us even more
conviction about the momentum that our theme parks will experience when
we reach a sustainable recovery,” chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said during a Thursday morning earnings call. “We may experience some
near-term…
