CONFIRMED: Universal Orlando Shutting Down Iconic Location

Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed the official everlasting closure of one in every of its iconic places this yr in CityWalk, rumored to make means for one thing a lot larger and higher for all visitors to take pleasure in.

Universal Orlando CityWalk Location to Permanently Close After Two Years

A rumor was first launched a few Universal CityWalk location that was because of shut down this yr. But on the time, Universal has not confirmed the information till at this time. According to a number of theme park insiders and information retailers, the Universal Legacy Store is shutting down on January 7.

NEW: The Universal Legacy Store at Universal CityWalk will shut this weekend. Universal says the closure will “make way for an exciting new experience.”

Opening in 2021, the Legacy Store changed the unique Universal Studio Store. It centered on the nostalgia and historical past of the Universal Orlando Resort since its opening in 1990 – that includes props, pictures, and costumes all through the shop.

Universal’s remarks on making means for “an exciting new experience” might be leaning in the direction of one thing for Epic Universe, which is about to open between the following 12 to 18 months. An article from Universal Parks News Today detailed a rumor that the placement closing down will probably be to make means for an Epic Universe preview middle, giving visitors a style of what’s to come back in 2025.

As Universal Orlando gears as much as unveil its newest theme park in 2025, the anticipation is complemented by the upcoming debut of the Epic Universe Preview Center in 2024. Nestled strategically inside CityWalk, this location gives an attractive glimpse into what’s to come back, and its accessibility with out the necessity for a park ticket ensures that it turns into a focus for a lot of guests strolling via. While the closure of the Universal Legacy Store could evoke a way of nostalgia, the prospect of the Epic Universe Preview Center brings forth an exhilarating wave of pleasure. It guarantees to be a hub the place curiosity meets anticipation, offering an intriguing preview that provides one other layer to the unfolding narrative of Universal Orlando’s ever-evolving points of interest.

Despite the seen development and ongoing journey testing, Universal Destinations and Experiences has maintained a shroud of secrecy round Epic Universe. While the theme park is taking form, the official info from Universal Orlando has been sparse.

The imminent launch of the Epic Universe Preview Center, strategically positioned in CityWalk, hints at a forthcoming unveiling of particulars, though the timeline for its opening stays unsure. Given the intricacies of organising such a middle, keen fans could need to train endurance for just a few months earlier than exploring it.

This deliberate timeline not solely permits for the preparation of a fascinating preview expertise but in addition means that Universal could also be planning a sequence of official bulletins to construct anticipation and pleasure earlier than the doorways of the Epic Universe Preview Center swing open.

What are your ideas on the Universal Legacy Store closing down? Do you consider the rumors surrounding what is going to change this CityWalk location?