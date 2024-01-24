Search
The Newest Clues About Every little thing Coming to Universal’s NEW Epic Universe Park

ThrillNetworkJanuary 24, 2024 0

Things are about to get EPIC at Universal Orlando. Okay, pun apart, we’re actually excited to study extra about Universal Orlando’s latest park, Epic Universe.

©Universal/Comcast

Although the park isn’t set to open till 2025, we’ve been keeping track of the development of this new park that can embrace Super Nintendo World, a land dedicated to traditional Universal monsters, a NEW Harry Potter space, a How To Train Your Dragon land, and extra. We’ve been scouring the Internet for extra particulars, although, so listed below are all of the clues we’re seeing about what may be in retailer for this new park.

First, we now have to provide an enormous shoutout to @bioreconstruct who has been taking aerial photographs of the brand new park. Those photographs have given us among the greatest clues YET as to what to anticipate. We have already got a good suggestion of the place the whole lot might be situated and the way the park might be laid out:

Park Entrance

Aerial photographs have given us the most effective clues about what the park will seem like when you step inside. Guests will see cascading water options once they enter.

Dark Universe

Dark Universe is the place you’ll discover the land primarily based on traditional Universal monsters. It will characteristic a gothic manor.

This manor is a part of a journey in Dark Universe and consists of an prolonged queue.

The Curse of the Werewolf curler coaster might be right here. Here’s a sneak peek:

Dark Universe can even have a spooky forested space.

This space additionally has its personal village.

Dreamworks Land

Here’s how the Dreamworks Land is laid out.

It seems like Shrek is transferring into the world, too!

Trolls is getting a curler coaster, the Troller Coaster, and we all know will probably be vibrant inexperienced and yellow.

Super Nintendo World

The Yoshi’s Adventure journey could have Yoshi-shaped journey automobiles. This is what they seem like:

Peach’s Castle might be an enormous a part of the land.

Bowser’s Fortress would be the entrance to the Mario Kart attraction.

We’ve even received a little bit of a sneak peek on the Donkey Kong curler coaster:

Bricks will play a task in its theming (in fact!).

This land can even have a minimum of one retailer and its personal restaurant.

How To Train Your Dragon Land

A take a look at the development of the How To Train Your Dragon land has revealed a spinning journey, in addition to a ship journey. The boat journey is rumored to be known as Fyre Drill and it’s might embrace water cannons that may be aimed toward targets.

This land additionally features a curler coaster.

We additionally now have a good suggestion of how this land is laid out:

This land includes a gigantic Viking statue.

It can even characteristic Meade Hall (plus a store!).

A theater can also be on this land, which means that there may be some type of How To Train Your Dragon present.

Harry Potter Land

A NEW Harry Potter-themed land can also be a part of Epic Universe. We know there’s a restaurant close to the “portal” to the Harry Potter land.

Each land could have what is actually a portal that can magically transport visitors to a brand new space.

The setting for the Harry Potter land might be Paris (we guess as seen within the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films). There might be two rides, in addition to a possible theater present.

Entertainment

Epic Universe can even have a big present fountain, which might characteristic closely in a nighttime present on the new park.

Hotel

Universal can also be constructing two model new accommodations, together with the Universal Stella Nova Resort, “inspired by the infinite vastness of the unknown universe, where galaxies spiral ever outward, and unknown worlds revolve around unnamed stars.” The resort is wrapped in reflective tiles.

The Universal Terra Luna Resort is “inspired by the thrill of exploring the unknown, pushing the limits of discovery, and stepping into new landscapes.” Both accommodations are set to open in 2025.

Whew — there’s a LOT occurring with this new park and there are most likely nonetheless lots of issues we don’t learn about it but. We’ve nonetheless received a WHILE earlier than it opens in 2025, so we will think about we’ll be studying extra all through this yr.

What do you consider Epic Universe to date? Let us know within the feedback!

