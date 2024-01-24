The Newest Clues About Every little thing Coming to Universal’s NEW Epic Universe Park

Things are about to get EPIC at Universal Orlando. Okay, pun apart, we’re actually excited to study extra about Universal Orlando’s latest park, Epic Universe.

Although the park isn’t set to open till 2025, we’ve been keeping track of the development of this new park that can embrace Super Nintendo World, a land dedicated to traditional Universal monsters, a NEW Harry Potter space, a How To Train Your Dragon land, and extra. We’ve been scouring the Internet for extra particulars, although, so listed below are all of the clues we’re seeing about what may be in retailer for this new park.

First, we now have to provide an enormous shoutout to @bioreconstruct who has been taking aerial photographs of the brand new park. Those photographs have given us among the greatest clues YET as to what to anticipate. We have already got a good suggestion of the place the whole lot might be situated and the way the park might be laid out:

Aerial overview of Epic Universe in drizzle on Dec 17, 2023

• Tops at portals of

‣ The Harry Potter associated land

‣ How To Train Your Dragon land

‣ Dark Universe

• Water options with gathered rain from a storm

• Storm-felled bushes at Curse of the Werewolf pic.twitter.com/yYCRNmkyAA — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 18, 2023

Park Entrance

Aerial photographs have given us the most effective clues about what the park will seem like when you step inside. Guests will see cascading water options once they enter.

Aerial overview of the Epic Universe entrance. At left are concrete types for cascading water options. pic.twitter.com/b5sS4MakgV — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Dark Universe

Dark Universe is the place you’ll discover the land primarily based on traditional Universal monsters. It will characteristic a gothic manor.

Aerial overview of the manor in Dark Universe. pic.twitter.com/7FoCMr4Abh — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

This manor is a part of a journey in Dark Universe and consists of an prolonged queue.

Aerial take a look at building of the prolonged queue for the featured attraction in Dark Universe. pic.twitter.com/N7ybKWUltu — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 23, 2023

The Curse of the Werewolf curler coaster might be right here. Here’s a sneak peek:

Aerial take a look at the Curse of the Werewolf curler coaster station.

1 Scaffolding over the monitor.

2 Mix of momentary and everlasting fencing on the monitor. Temp fence wanted for journey testing.

3 Lighting for evening time journey testing. pic.twitter.com/6k2o9SIRIJ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Dark Universe can even have a spooky forested space.

Aerial picture of forested areas of Dark Universe. At the Curse of the Werewolf curler coaster, and the tiered hillside at base of The Burning Blade Tavern (decrease proper). pic.twitter.com/2FE8Fk2t4t — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 23, 2023

This space additionally has its personal village.

A virtually straight-down aerial take a look at building of the village in Dark Universe. pic.twitter.com/aoj7Hk7d8I — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 23, 2023

Dreamworks Land

Here’s how the Dreamworks Land is laid out.

Aerial overview of DreamWorks land. pic.twitter.com/6352p4MMtU — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 23, 2023

It seems like Shrek is transferring into the world, too!

At middle of this aerial picture is sculpting in progress of Shrek’s House in DreamWorks land. Base layer of concrete was just lately added. Wood particulars have additionally been sculpted within the hole at prime. pic.twitter.com/LMpJVOpVhJ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 23, 2023

Trolls is getting a curler coaster, the Troller Coaster, and we all know will probably be vibrant inexperienced and yellow.

New shade design being painted on the Troller Coaster station in DreamWorks land.

Aerial picture 3 days earlier exhibits the unique design. pic.twitter.com/XU5boGos3V — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 27, 2023

Super Nintendo World

The Yoshi’s Adventure journey could have Yoshi-shaped journey automobiles. This is what they seem like:

Peach’s Castle might be an enormous a part of the land.

Aerial overview of the Peach’s Castle space of Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/aDNupIXa7f — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Bowser’s Fortress would be the entrance to the Mario Kart attraction.

Aerial picture of Bowser’s Fortress in scaffolding at Super Nintendo World. It’s additionally the doorway of Mario Kart. pic.twitter.com/BUV5NJTQMm — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

We’ve even received a little bit of a sneak peek on the Donkey Kong curler coaster:

Aerial overview of the Donkey Kong curler coaster in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/n9rxZ8zaWM — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Bricks will play a task in its theming (in fact!).

Aerial take a look at giant brick theming on the Donkey Kong curler coaster in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/jeRma94zaM — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

This land can even have a minimum of one retailer and its personal restaurant.

Aerial picture of the theming to date of a restaurant and retailer subsequent to Super Nintendo World in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/LD8dh9DPzE — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

How To Train Your Dragon Land

A take a look at the development of the How To Train Your Dragon land has revealed a spinning journey, in addition to a ship journey. The boat journey is rumored to be known as Fyre Drill and it’s might embrace water cannons that may be aimed toward targets.

Aerial overview of Epic Universe Nov 23, 2023

• Spinning journey testing in How To Train Your Dragon land

• Curse of the Werewolf curler coaster testing

• Instant forest added at Werewolf coaster

• Water in Dragon bay

• Boat journey route positioned in Dragon land, extra theming pic.twitter.com/tCICq0sUKr — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 26, 2023

This land additionally features a curler coaster.

Aerial picture of the primary launch of the How To Train Your Dragon curler coaster.

Track in foreground is the return to the station. Nearby is service walkway building. pic.twitter.com/qwmYGVq5us — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

We additionally now have a good suggestion of how this land is laid out:

Aerial overview of How To Train Your Dragon land on Dec 23, 2023. pic.twitter.com/udRfoBKQqm — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

This land includes a gigantic Viking statue.

Aerial picture of the image at prime of the portal to How To Train Your Dragon land, and the Viking statue within the bay. pic.twitter.com/Dlo3oNnuIV — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

It can even characteristic Meade Hall (plus a store!).

Aerial picture of rock work in progress at Meade Hall and a store at proper. In How To Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/8duUWmm4QG — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

A theater can also be on this land, which means that there may be some type of How To Train Your Dragon present.

Large constructing at prime of this aerial picture is the theater in How To Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/lezmprL944 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Harry Potter Land

A NEW Harry Potter-themed land can also be a part of Epic Universe. We know there’s a restaurant close to the “portal” to the Harry Potter land.

At middle of this aerial picture is a take a look at a meals and beverage location close to the portal of a Harry Potter associated land in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/IMaVNikGak — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Each land could have what is actually a portal that can magically transport visitors to a brand new space.

Aerial picture of particulars to date of the portal of a Harry Potter associated land. There’s indexes across the ring. Indexes additionally across the inside the ring. pic.twitter.com/WpgAPfziKE — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

The setting for the Harry Potter land might be Paris (we guess as seen within the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films). There might be two rides, in addition to a possible theater present.

Aerial overview of a Harry Potter associated land in Epic Universe. The intersection of 5 full dimension Paris streets fronting two sights. Show buildings at proper comprise a theater present and the featured attraction. pic.twitter.com/THNi3onsBe — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 24, 2023

Entertainment

Epic Universe can even have a big present fountain, which might characteristic closely in a nighttime present on the new park.

Aerial picture exhibiting how a nighttime spectacular at Epic Universe may embrace the present fountain, projections on the in-park resort tower, and fireworks launched from the peninsula behind the tower. pic.twitter.com/wXMch3uR03 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Hotel

Universal can also be constructing two model new accommodations, together with the Universal Stella Nova Resort, “inspired by the infinite vastness of the unknown universe, where galaxies spiral ever outward, and unknown worlds revolve around unnamed stars.” The resort is wrapped in reflective tiles.

Aerial picture of colourful reflective tiles wrapping round Stella Nova resort. pic.twitter.com/l7reZnTm5S — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

The Universal Terra Luna Resort is “inspired by the thrill of exploring the unknown, pushing the limits of discovery, and stepping into new landscapes.” Both accommodations are set to open in 2025.

Aerial overview of the Epic Universe resort space, together with Terra Luna and Stella Nova resorts. This was my 53rd flight of 2023! It’s often 42-43 a yr. pic.twitter.com/Yy4jTuYdcB — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2023

Whew — there’s a LOT occurring with this new park and there are most likely nonetheless lots of issues we don’t learn about it but. We’ve nonetheless received a WHILE earlier than it opens in 2025, so we will think about we’ll be studying extra all through this yr.

