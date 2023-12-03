Disney Cruise Line Celebrates Opening of New Cruise Terminal at Port Everglades

Disney Cruise Line announces new community investments in Junior Achievement South Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Nov. 13, 2023) — The magic of Disney Cruise Line has officially arrived at Broward County’s Port Everglades in greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Earlier today, Disney Cruise Line, along with port and community leaders, celebrated the opening of the new dedicated cruise terminal and Disney Cruise Line’s second year-round homeport in Florida.

“The grand opening of our new dedicated terminal is an incredible milestone as we embark on the largest expansion in our cruise line’s history,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “Now our guests will have even more options to experience the magic of a Disney vacation at sea and can begin creating lifelong memories with their loved ones from the moment they arrive.”

Port Everglades’ ideal location in South Florida offers guests the opportunity to experience beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment, shopping, and dining, as well as family and cultural activities, before or after their cruise. It is also conveniently located near major airports and highways, allowing guests to easily travel to and from the port.

Once guests arrive to the terminal to embark on their voyage, they will “dive” into the world of Disney and Pixar’s film, “Finding Nemo,” with some of their favorite friends from the film displayed on colorful murals. The more than 104,000-square foot terminal was reimagined by Walt Disney Imagineering exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests to provide a seamless embarkation experience.

Port leaders attended the dedication ceremony, including Port Everglades CEO and port director, Jonathan Daniels. He stated that, “Disney Cruise Line is adding a new dimension to the Port Everglades experience. Our staff is looking forward to this new journey with Disney Cruise Line and further diversifying our cruise portfolio to reach a broader audience.”

Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher also attended the grand opening celebration, along with federal, state, and local leaders, and said, “Dream vacations start here in Broward County. The addition of Disney Cruise Line in our community provides travelers with more vacation options at Port Everglades, while boosting our local economy and creating more than 1,100 direct local jobs.”

Disney Cruise Line is committed to creating a lasting, positive impact in port communities. In recognition of Disney’s arrival to Port Everglades, the cruise line announced new community investments in Junior Achievement South Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. The donations will support a variety of initiatives, including programs that inspire career exploration, innovation, and storytelling.

“Being a good steward in the port communities where Disney Cruise Line operates is so important to us. We’re proud to continue to invest in local youth programs that help empower and inspire the next generation of dreamers in Broward County,” Siskie said. Collaboration with these organizations will also provide Disney Cruise Line cast and crew, both on land and at sea, with the opportunity to volunteer as mentors and engage with local students through various educational programs.

“Community partners, like Disney Cruise Line, play a pivotal role in empowering the youth of today, shaping their futures for tomorrow. This support is not just a financial contribution, it’s an investment in the next generation,” said Laurie Sallarulo, president & CEO of Junior Achievement of South Florida (JA).

Disney Cruise Line’s donation to Junior Achievement of South Florida will support the JA Career Bound and JA Pre-Apprenticeship programs, including a special marine service technician track that educates students about the maritime industry, marine basics and engine fundamentals.

Chris Gentile, Co-CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, added, “The impact of Disney Cruise Line’s commitment reaches the very heart of our mission, which is to empower and uplift the youth of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.” Disney Cruise Line’s donation will help strengthen and support several of the organization’s initiatives, such as the Youth of the Year program.

The Disney Dream will begin sailing from Port Everglades on November 20, 2023, followed by the Disney Magic on May 9, 2024, offering guests the opportunity to sail on a mix of three-, four- and five-night cruises to tropical destinations in The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

As part of Disney Cruise Line’s expansion, Disney Cruise Line and Broward County previously announced a 15-year agreement that includes a minimum 10.6 million passenger movements, and three 5-year extension options that could add another 11.25 million passenger movements. The agreement provides for one ship to homeport in Port Everglades year-round beginning this fall 2023, joined by a second, seasonal ship in 2025.