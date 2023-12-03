Ministry of Magic Ride and Extra Names Revealed in New Trademarks Likely for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Epic Universe

Applications lately filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office doubtlessly function our first indicator of the particular names of a number of points of interest, eating places, and present retailers that will likely be positioned within the at present under-construction Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. submitted 11 service mark purposes on November 21, 2023, and whereas nothing is confirmed, these potential logos might relate to choices that will likely be a part of the rumored Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Paris part of Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming third gate.

Names Potentially Revealed in New Trademarks Likely for The Wizarding World at Epic Universe

Source: bioreconstruct on X

Epic Universe has lengthy been anticipated to accommodate its personal model of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which can be a part of The Wizarding World – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure and The Wizarding World – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida as “Harry Potter”-inspired lands at Universal Orlando Resort.

While nothing has been definitively confirmed, rumors (which have been largely substantiated by way of development) recommend that Epic Universe’s tackle The Wizarding World will function a big indoor attraction set inside the British Ministry of Magic. After exiting the trip, visitors will likely be transported again to the streets of Paris, town the remainder of the land will architecturally emulate.

Though once more, unconfirmed, Warner Bros.’s current service mark purposes, all of which overtly or not directly seek advice from theme parks of their meant utilization, reference the “Harry Potter” franchise. Several of them are even in French.

Source: bioreconstruct on X

Here are the 11 service mark purposes and the way they doubtlessly relate to Epic Universe:

All 11 purposes are dwell and awaiting examination as of the time of publication. Even if all are finally permitted, they could haven’t any significance to Epic Universe; firms will sometimes trademark a variety of names and phrases in case they in the future need to use them, and simply because an organization owns a selected trademark doesn’t imply they’ve speedy or final plans to make use of it.

If the logos are meant for utilization at Epic Universe and are ultimately granted, Universal must license them from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. so as to use them. This is how the association is at present arrange; the “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” trademark, for instance, is owned by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

What do you consider the current service mark purposes filed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.? Do you hope to see the names utilized in The Wizarding World at Epic Universe? Let us know within the feedback.

Article supply: wdwnt.com



Source hyperlink