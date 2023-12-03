Ministry of Magic Ride and Extra Names Revealed in New Trademarks Likely for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Epic Universe
Applications lately filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office doubtlessly function our first indicator of the particular names of a number of points of interest, eating places, and present retailers that will likely be positioned within the at present under-construction Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. submitted 11 service mark purposes on November 21, 2023, and whereas nothing is confirmed, these potential logos might relate to choices that will likely be a part of the rumored Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Paris part of Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming third gate.
Source: bioreconstruct on X
Epic Universe has lengthy been anticipated to accommodate its personal model of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which can be a part of The Wizarding World – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure and The Wizarding World – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida as “Harry Potter”-inspired lands at Universal Orlando Resort.
While nothing has been definitively confirmed, rumors (which have been largely substantiated by way of development) recommend that Epic Universe’s tackle The Wizarding World will function a big indoor attraction set inside the British Ministry of Magic. After exiting the trip, visitors will likely be transported again to the streets of Paris, town the remainder of the land will architecturally emulate.
Though once more, unconfirmed, Warner Bros.’s current service mark purposes, all of which overtly or not directly seek advice from theme parks of their meant utilization, reference the “Harry Potter” franchise. Several of them are even in French.
Source: bioreconstruct on X
Here are the 11 service mark purposes and the way they doubtlessly relate to Epic Universe:
- Harry Potter and the Battle on the Ministry: While, once more, simply hypothesis, it appears fairly attainable that “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry” could possibly be the title of the e-ticket trip contained in the Epic Universe rendition of The Wizarding World. It matches the attraction’s rumored story and the naming conventions of different “Harry Potter”-inspired rides at Universal Orlando Resort, particularly Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal Islands of Adventure and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida.
Ministry of Magic: In the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” movies, the Ministry of Magic is a governing wizard physique with branches and headquarters in a number of nations. Rumors have lengthy steered that the attraction in The Wizarding World at Epic Universe will likely be set within the British Ministry of Magic constructing; the “Ministry of Magic” service mark, which has been filed for “amusement park, theme park, and waterpark services,” may doubtlessly relate to the present constructing the trip will likely be located inside. It’s additionally attainable, assuming the appliance has been made with Epic Universe in thoughts, that “Ministry of Magic” may finally be the tag hooked up to the tip of the park’s model of The Wizarding World, à la Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure or Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.
Tour En Floo: This mark is meant for “retail store services featuring apparel, gifts, and general consumer merchandise.” It roughly interprets from French to English as “Floo Ride,” confirming that the title is a reference to the “Floo network.” In the “Harry Potter” franchise, wizards can journey utilizing the “Floo network,” a collection of linked fireplaces accessed partly by utilizing Floo powder. The Floo community is reportedly referenced within the land’s attraction.
Mademoiselle Malkin’s: The “Mademoiselle Malkin’s” utility has additionally been filed for “retail store services featuring apparel, gifts, and general consumer merchandise,” indicating that, ought to the submitting seek advice from Epic Universe, this can be the title of a present store. In the “Harry Potter” collection, Madam Malkin was the proprietor of the Madam Malkin’s Robes for All Occasions store in Diagon Alley. There’s at present a store with that title in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.
Le Cirque Arcanus: A service mark utility for “Le Cirque Arcanus” has been filed for common “amusement park, theme park, and waterpark services,” together with “live entertainment and street performances.” A circus often known as the Circus Arcanus appeared within the first and second “Fantastic Beasts” movies; assuming the submitting is expounded to Epic Universe, the mark could possibly be the title of a dwell avenue present that performs acts much like these carried out by the Circus Arcanus within the 2016 and 2018 motion pictures.
Café L’air de la Sirène: This French-language submitting meant for a meals and beverage venue of some sort roughly interprets to English as “air of the siren café.” Sirens, or feminine merpeople, are referenced within the “Fantastic Beasts” books, and merpeople seem in a number of “Harry Potter” movies. The mark can be doubtlessly a reference to “Le Restaurant de la Sirène à Asnières,” an 1887 Vincent Van Gogh portray depicting a then-popular Parisian restaurant.
Patisserie Matagot: This mark, additionally filed for a meals and beverage venue of some capability, interprets from French to English as “Matagot pastry shop.” Matagots, that are giant, black cat-like beasts which might be doubtlessly native to France, seem within the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” movie.
Bar Moonshine: “Bar Moonshine” has aptly been filed for utilization at a restaurant or bar. The mark is probably a reference to Regulus Moonshine, a personality within the “Harry Potter” lore.
Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique: This utility, filed for retail utilization, is a play on Baguettes Magiques de Cosme Acajor, a wand store in Place Cachée within the “Fantastic Beasts” collection. Should the submitting relate to Epic Universe, it’s attainable that “Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique” would be the title of the land’s wand store à la Ollivanders in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.
Les Galeries Mirifiques: This submitting pertains to a retail retailer. It roughly interprets to “The Wonderful Galleries;” it doesn’t seem to straight relate to or reference “Harry Potter.”
Le Gobelet Noir: “Le Gobelet Noir” interprets to English as “The Black Cup” or “Goblet.” It’s been filed for utilization at a meals or beverage location and could possibly be a reference to the Goblet of Fire, which debuted within the aptly named “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” e book and subsequent movie adaptation.
All 11 purposes are dwell and awaiting examination as of the time of publication. Even if all are finally permitted, they could haven’t any significance to Epic Universe; firms will sometimes trademark a variety of names and phrases in case they in the future need to use them, and simply because an organization owns a selected trademark doesn’t imply they’ve speedy or final plans to make use of it.
If the logos are meant for utilization at Epic Universe and are ultimately granted, Universal must license them from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. so as to use them. This is how the association is at present arrange; the “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” trademark, for instance, is owned by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
What do you consider the current service mark purposes filed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.? Do you hope to see the names utilized in The Wizarding World at Epic Universe? Let us know within the feedback.
