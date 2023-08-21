Disney Cruise Line Offers World-Class Entertainment for the Whole Family

CELEBRATION, Fla. — The Disney Cruise Line ships are designed with families in mind and filled with entertainment both parents and children can enjoy. On every itinerary, guests delight in Broadway-style musicals presented at sea, over-the-top deck parties and, bursting above it all, a nighttime fireworks spectacular.

Broadway-style Stage Shows at the Walt Disney Theatre

Every night is show time at Walt Disney Theatre, where guests are treated to original live Broadway-style stage productions that demonstrate feats in incredible puppetry and special effects.

“Disney The Little Mermaid” — Disney Wish

“Disney Seas the Adventure” — Disney Wish

“Beauty and the Beast” — Disney Dream

“Frozen, A Musical Spectacular” — Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy

“Tangled: The Musical” — Disney Magic

“Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular” — Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy

“Twice Charmed: An Original Twist on the Cinderella Story” — Disney Magic

“Disney’s Believe” — Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

“The Golden Mickey’s” — Disney Wonder, Disney Dream

“Disney Dreams – An Enchanted Classic” — Disney Magic, Disney Wonder

Character Encounters

Throughout all Disney cruises, families can meet some of the most beloved Disney characters. Character times are hosted at varying times each day of the sailing, while an additional ticketed opportunity allows guests to meet princesses on the high seas at the Princess Gathering.

Party on Deck

In addition to stage productions, Disney Cruise Line brings the upper decks to life with incredible live entertainment.

The fun begins with ‘welcome aboard’ deck parties starring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their favorite friends. These shows, which take place on embarkation day as the ships head out to sea, are a celebration of all the fun to be had aboard a Disney cruise.

During a special night of select itineraries, the upper deck transforms into a night of events brimming with buccaneer fun and a fireworks spectacular during Pirate Night, which includes a dance party, an entertaining Pirates IN The Caribbean Deck Party and favorite Disney characters, along with games and special surprises.

On the Disney Wish, the pirate party takes a rollicking twist with Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party, a fresh take on the fleet’s signature nighttime deck celebration sure to delight landlubbers and freebooters alike.

Spectacular Fireworks at Sea

Disney Cruise Line ups the entertainment ante and lights up the sky with a fireworks extravaganza like only Disney can do.

As part of the Pirate Night celebration, the skies above the ships on select itineraries explode with brilliant colors during “Buccaneer Blast,” a pyrotechnic spectacular choreographed to a dramatic score featuring songs from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.

Family Entertainment Venues

Disney Cruise Line combines innovative design and technology to create unique family entertainment venues onboard. These imaginative environments surround guests in storytelling in unique ways, putting them front and center as they play a part in the magic.

Movie Theaters

Aboard most ships in the fleet, the Buena Vista Theater is the place where guests can sit back and enjoy first-run motion pictures, including films in Disney Digital 3-D. With so many new and classic Disney movies to choose from, a family movie night is the perfect way to spend an afternoon or evening. Additionally, films are released on the ship the same day they hit theaters on land.

The Disney Wish reimagines the onboard cinematic experience with two intimate screening rooms steeped in Disney storytelling, including the Wonderland Cinema and the Never Land Cinema.

D Lounge and Luna

In D Lounge on the Disney Magic, the Disney Wonder, the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream and in Luna on the Disney Wish, families can kick back and relax or get competitive in these entertainment venues where a variety of live shows and interactive programming are offered throughout the day and night.

Disney Uncharted Adventure

Combining imagination, technology and the magic of a wishing star, Disney Uncharted Adventure is a multidimensional voyage into the worlds of iconic Disney and Pixar characters found on the Disney Wish. Using the Disney Cruise Line Navigator App, families discover a brand-new way to explore and experience the enchantment of a Disney cruise ship.

