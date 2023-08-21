rewrite this title Universal Studios Shuts Down Widespread Attraction Indefinitely

rewrite this content material and hold HTML tags

A beloved Universal Studios attraction is now closed with no reopening date set.

Universal Destinations & Experiences is thought for updating, constructing, and changing outdated points of interest. Universal Studios Hollywood not too long ago opened SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. Over in Florida, Universal Orlando Resort is within the technique of constructing a 3rd theme park referred to as Epic Universe, which is able to open in 2025. Universal has additionally talked about constructing a 3rd theme park in America, which shall be positioned in Frisco, Texas. With all of those main modifications coming to Universal Studios, conserving beloved points of interest up to date is a vital position.

Universal Hollywood is a fun-filled expertise for Guests of all ages. Guests can expertise the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World The Ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and lots of extra thrilling points of interest. Guests can even go to the place movies are made with the World-Famous Studio Tour. If you’ve by no means skilled the Studio Tour, it’s a behind-the-scenes have a look at movie-making secrets and techniques. Visitors can expertise essentially the most in depth avenue film set in Hollywood historical past, constructed with artistic session from Steven Spielberg himself.

One of the preferred rides at Universal Studios Hollywood is none aside from Transformers: The Ride 3-D. The immersive journey takes guests on an exhilarating journey via the world of the Transformers. The journey makes use of state-of-the-art 3D expertise, in addition to movement simulation, to create an expertise that’s each exhilarating and life like.

On Universal’s Official Website, we will see that Transformers: The Ride 3D is briefly closed, and no reopening date has been given. At this time, it’s unclear how lengthy the refurbishment will take or when the attraction is likely to be obtainable to Guests once more.

Visitors to Transformers: The Ride 3D start their journey by coming into the NEST (Nonbiological Extraterrestrial Species Treaty) facility, the place they’re briefed on the mission they’re about to undertake. As they make their approach via the power, they encounter varied Transformers characters, together with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Megatron.

Once Guests are strapped into their seats, the journey begins. Using a mixture of 3D visuals and movement simulation, the journey takes guests on a fast-paced journey via a metropolis below assault by the Decepticons. Along the best way, Guests encounter quite a lot of obstacles, together with explosions, falling buildings, and intense battle scenes.

