Disney Cruise Line Takes Guests on Extraordinary Adventures with Return of Pixar Day at Sea and…

CELEBRATION, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2023) – In 2024, Disney Cruise Line guests will embark on extraordinary adventures with the return of Pixar Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea. Setting sail January through early March from Florida home ports, these exclusive events combine the fun and relaxation of a Disney cruise vacation with one unforgettable day inspired by beloved stories, legendary films and fan-favorite characters.

Pixar Day at Sea

During Pixar Day at Sea, which debuted on the Disney Fantasy in January 2023, guests are immersed in the ever-unfolding stories of their favorite toys, monsters and supers.

The daylong celebration features one-of-a-kind entertainment that brings to life the beloved tales of Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and more. Families enjoy a rootin’ tootin’ breakfast, a totally awesome pool party, themed activities and treats, and character encounters around every corner throughout a fun-filled day at sea that culminates with a Pixar Pals Celebration dance party and a deck show of incredible proportions.

Pixar Day at Sea will be offered on nine seven-night Caribbean cruises aboard the Disney Fantasy sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Departing Jan. 6, Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, and March 2, 2024, the eastern Caribbean itinerary includes Tortola, St. Thomas and Castaway Cay.

Departing Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Marvel Day at Sea

Marvel Day at Sea combines the thrills of renowned Marvel comics, films and animated series with the excitement of a Disney cruise to unlock the inner Super Heroes in lifelong Marvel fans and newcomers alike.

Occurring on one action-packed day during select Disney Dream cruises, Marvel Day at Sea offers all-day entertainment and encounters with the largest assembly of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains on land or at sea – including classic Avengers, sorcerers and Guardians of the Galaxy, plus Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shuri, Okoye, Scarlet Witch and many more. Highlights include an extraordinary deck show spectacular with more than 30 characters from across the multiverse, a spellbinding theater show featuring masters of the Mystic Arts, family game shows, themed youth activities, and special merchandise and menus.

Marvel Day at Sea will be offered on 10 five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 3, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes George Town, Grand Cayman, and Castaway Cay.

Departing Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, and March 8, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.

Guests aboard Pixar Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea sailings will also enjoy all the fun and relaxation of a tropical Disney cruise vacation, from world-class entertainment and themed dining for families to dedicated spaces for guests of all ages.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.