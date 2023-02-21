The Drum | How Gravity Global Bought Embraer’s New Eco-friendly Plane Flying

Gravity Global gained at The Drum Awards for B2B 2022 within the Best B2B Content Marketing class for its ‘Energia’ launch marketing campaign. Here, we discover out what went into this profitable work.

Gravity Global’s work for Embraer introduced the aerospace agency success

Last yr, Embraer unveiled 4 idea regional plane powered by new propulsion applied sciences and renewable power.

Gravity Global was tasked with launching this thrilling program. How it was introduced to a worldwide viewers wanted to be as daring and revolutionary because the idea plane.

The temporary

Embraer, a Brazilian firm, is a world chief within the design and manufacturing of small- to mid-sized plane. With Covid nonetheless current, Embraer needed to create an thrilling hybrid occasion demonstrating its imaginative and prescient for the sustainable plane of the longer term. It needed to be participating sufficient to draw a big on-line viewers, together with prospects, traders, influencers and the media.

The thought

To obtain that purpose, Gravity got down to use a stay YouTube occasion that includes holographic shows of the plane to seize the eye of influencers and the press.

As nicely as creating the ‘Energia’ identify and an eye catching plane livery, the Gravity staff developed a full marketing campaign together with PR, content material and social, culminating in a spectacular webcast occasion, broadcast stay from studios in Sao Paulo and London.

The launch occasion would improve constructive model sentiments for Embraer and push prospects towards the corporate’s on-line sustainability hub.

The outcomes

The streamed launch occasion had over 250,000 views and drove 100,000 new subscribers to Embraer’s YouTube channel. Audiences started to assume extra positively of Embraer’s inexperienced credentials – with sustainability share of voice up nearly 18% and ‘internet sentiment’ for that matter rising by 28%, to 70.8%.

“Our Energia concept aircraft are bold and viable solutions to the sustainability challenge. The delivery of the Event, the new name, the new livery and the associated marketing program had to match this boldness. Gravity executed it brilliantly. Credit must go to the whole team,” mentioned Maria Regina Cyrino Correa, world head of promotion technique at Embraer.

This marketing campaign was a winner at The Drum Awards for B2B 2022. You can see all the winners right here. The Drum Awards for Marketing are at the moment open for entry. Find out how one can enter now.

Source hyperlink