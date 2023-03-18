Disney Wonder Offers Fun for the Whole Family

CELEBRATION, Fla. – The Disney Wonder allows families to set sail on one-of-a-kind itineraries all over the world, with signature Disney Cruise Line offerings such as rotational dining, Broadway-style shows, themed dining, character encounters and fireworks at sea. With imaginative spaces specially designed for families, kids and adults, guests will feel the wonder of a child, no matter their age.

On the Disney Wonder, guests enjoy a New Orleans-inspired celebration experience at Tiana’s Place; dance along to live jazz music at the French Quarter Lounge; rediscover beloved stories, songs and characters during Broadway-style stage spectaculars; and enjoy much-needed “me time” at dedicated kids’ clubs and adult escapes.

Family Entertainment

From dazzling stage shows to over-the-top deck parties, entertainment aboard the Disney Wonder is designed to delight the entire family. Broadway-style stage spectaculars delight audiences in the lavish Walt Disney Theatre.

“Frozen, A Musical Spectacular” follows the captivating adventure of royal sisters Anna and Elsa as they embark on a journey to discover the meaning of sisterhood, inner strength and true love.

“The Golden Mickeys” celebrates the musical heritage of Disney animated films, immersing guests in all the glamour and excitement of a Hollywood awards gala.

“Disney Dreams… An Enchanted Classic” is a signature Disney Cruise Line show that tells a bedtime story featuring popular Disney characters who together teach a young girl the power of her dreams.

There are also movies shown in the Walt Disney Theatre, as well as up on deck by the family pool and in the Buena Vista Theatre, a cinema with plush stadium-style seats that screens first-run movies and digital 3-D films.

On select itineraries, there’s an evening brimming with buccaneer fun during the “Pirates IN the Caribbean” celebration. An interactive show featuring Jack Sparrow culminates in a fireworks spectacular choreographed to the dramatic musical score from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. As the night rolls on, guests unleash their inner pirate and dance their boots off during a swashbuckling deck party, a family-friendly bash featuring electrifying music, stunning visuals and special effects.

Fun in the Sun on the Upper Decks

Like all Disney Cruise Line ships, the Disney Wonder boasts separate pools for children, families and adults. Other fun in the sun includes:

AquaLab, an interactive water playground open to kids age 3 and older.

Dory’s Reef, a special splash-and-play area for little ones up to age 3, starring the loveable characters from Disney’s “Nemo.”

Goofy’s Pool, a relaxing pool for families of all ages to enjoy.

Wide World of Sports Deck, the ideal spot for a pick-up game, ping-pong match or enjoying breathtaking ocean views.

Enchanted Dining

Enjoying the three uniquely themed family restaurants aboard the Disney Wonder is convenient and hassle-free, as guests “rotate” through the restaurants each night accompanied by the same serving team for a variety of menus and cuisines and friendly, personalized service.

Tiana’s Place, exclusive to the Disney Wonder, treats guests to a celebration of New Orleans-inspired dining and entertainment. The menu is a mouthwatering medley of southern-style creations that draw inspiration from the flavors and ingredients of Louisiana. Tiana’s Place provides food for the body and soul, showing that dreams and dishes come true. Just before you enter Tiana’s Place, you’ll be met with French Quarter Lounge, a New Orleans-inspired watering hole where guests can kick back with special libations and plenty of jazzy live entertainment.

Tritons, named after the Little Mermaid’s father, is an upscale restaurant offering sophisticated family dining “under the sea.” Brimming with ornate chandeliers, stained glass, sea-inspired architectural flourishes and a sweeping mural of Ariel and her father, Triton’s serves up a regal atmosphere that guests of all ages are sure to admire.

Animator’s Palate, one of the most popular restaurants on the Disney ships, features animation-adorned walls and larger high-definition flat-screens to provide the best views of the animation magic that takes place all around. Animator’s Palate inspires creativity with “Drawn to Magic,” a black-and-white to color animation show that surrounds guests in the swirling colors of animated classics and transports their dining experience into a dramatic story of heroes and villains.

An adult-exclusive restaurant – Palo, specializing in modern Italian cuisine, features stunning ocean views and a formal, romantic ambiance.

Magic for Kids of All Ages

The Disney Wonder began the Disney Cruise Line tradition of age-appropriate fun for kids of all ages in special designated spaces just for them:

Disney’s Oceaneer Club transports kids ages 3 to 12 to the magical lands of Disney fairies, courageous Super Heroes and adventuresome toys.

Disney’s Oceaneer Lab is a nautical wonderland where children ages 3 to 12 embark on a journey of discovery with arts and crafts, gaming and counselor-led activities.

It’s a Small World Nursery is a whimsical world for infants and toddlers up to age 3 where they are safely cared for by trained Disney counselors.

Vibe (ages 14 to 17) and Edge (ages 11 to 14) are ultra-cool teen and tween hangouts with comfy couches, music, video games and other chill-out necessities.

At Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, aspiring young princess and knights become Disney royalty with the help of a fairy godmother-in-training. When the pirate deck party is on the evening schedule, the space transforms into The Pirate League, where young sailors can unleash their inner buccaneer with a piratical makeover.

Excitement and Relaxation for Adults

On the Disney Wonder, guests step into a domain that’s all their own at After Hours, an extraordinary adult-exclusive nighttime entertainment neighborhood that features trendy and sophisticated bars and lounges.

Crown & Fin Pub resembles a traditional British tavern, with dark woods, plush leather furniture and brass accents. Guests can duck in for a jolly time and a frosty pint while socializing at this inviting and nostalgic bar.

resembles a traditional British tavern, with dark woods, plush leather furniture and brass accents. Guests can duck in for a jolly time and a frosty pint while socializing at this inviting and nostalgic bar. Cadillac Lounge delights guests with the glitz of classic Hollywood, featuring an intimate and upscale atmosphere, crafted mixed drinks and live piano music nightly.

delights guests with the glitz of classic Hollywood, featuring an intimate and upscale atmosphere, crafted mixed drinks and live piano music nightly. Azure is an adults-only hotspot inspired by the shapes, colors, sounds and movements of the sea. The lounge – awash with a bar, dance floor and plenty of seating – features flowing, curvy walls reminiscent of the ever-changing current.

At the luxurious Senses Spa & Salon, adults ages 18 and older can indulge spa treatments, massages, manicures, pedicures, and a rainforest-themed aromatherapy steam room and sauna. The fitness center is well-appointed with state-of-the-art equipment and offers personal training sessions and instructional classes in yoga, Pilates, aerobics and more.

The Disney Wonder sails a number of unique itineraries all over the world, including exciting voyages to Alaska, Mexico, the Hawaiian islands, Australia and New Zealand.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact a travel agent.

