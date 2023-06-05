Disney World Theme Park Closed Indefinitely, New Updates Shared

Disney World is in the process of reopening a popular theme park.

Walt Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, and is one of the world’s most popular vacation destinations. Disney World has four theme parks, two water parks, over 30 Resorts, and various other entertainment options. Guests can visit Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and each Disney Park includes something for Guests of all ages and sizes to enjoy.

With all of these different theme parks, it should come as no surprise that Disney World sees thousands of Guests daily, and with this amount of traffic heading to the Parks, Disney is known for updating, changing, and refurbishing different attractions and locations.

Just some of the construction projects currently underway at Disney World include the change from Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom in Frontierland. In addition, EPCOT has major construction happening right in the middle of the theme park as Dreamer’s Point and the World Celebration Neighborhood is constructed, as well as Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, which will be part of World Nature when it opens. For now, it seems that the attraction will open in late 2023, but Disney hasn’t given any confirmation as of yet.

Of course, we also shouldn’t forget about another major construction project, which has actually forced a popular theme park to close down indefinitely.

Guests looking to cool off used to head to Disney World’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. Blizzard Beach features a winter-themed setting with attractions and rides that are fun for the whole family. Blizzard Beach’s backstory is that a freak snowstorm hit central Florida and a ski resort was built. However, after the snow melted, the owners turned it into a water park.

This story sets the theme for the Park and creates a unique experience for Guests. One of the most popular attractions is Summit Plummet, which is one of the tallest and fastest water slides in the world. It stands at 120 feet tall and reaches speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. This ride is not for the faint of heart and will surely give Guests an adrenaline rush. For Guests looking for a more relaxing experience, Blizzard Beach also features a lazy river called Cross Country Creek.

With all of these great attractions, it is heartbreak that Disney’s Blizzard Beach is still closed for refurbishment without an opening date in place. Bioreconstruct has tweeted aerial photos of Blizzard Beach showing what the Park looks like today.

Aerial photos of areas of Blizzard Beach. Park is closed for refurbishment. pic.twitter.com/lbBPi6tiwy — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

Disney World Guests can still head to Typhoon Lagoon if they want to cool off from the heat. Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon have taken turns closing for the season to update and get needed refurbishments. For now, Disney has not confirmed when we might see the two water theme parks reopened at the same time and the expectation is that Blizzard Beach will remain closed at least through the summer.