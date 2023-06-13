The Final Big Bear Mountain Construction Update! + Onboard Audio Testing! (5.4.23)



Big Bear Mountain opens in just a week (on May 12th), so it’s time for the final construction update! I’ve really enjoyed following the construction of this ride from a plot of dirt and grass with a few markers last Spring to a completed roller coaster this summer. If I’m being honest, the time has really flown by!

Since last week, new lighting has been installed around the ride area, including some projectors pointed at the ride’s waterfall element. Crews and vehicles were crowded around the plaza area making the final touches such as painting, staining, and gardening. The ride was also testing with audio, including a loud bear roar noise from the launch track!

