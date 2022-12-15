Dolly Parton ‘regrets’ secret tune locked away in Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she has a secret tune locked away in Dollywood, and likewise shared that she regrets it.

In a 2021 article, WATE reported that Parton shared in her e-book {that a} CD with a never-before-heard tune was locked in a “Dream Box” at Dollywood’s DreamExtra resort in Pigeon Forge.

On The Tonight Show, Fallon requested Parton concerning the tune that will probably be launched in 2045, and appeared shocked when she stated “That’s the truth.”



“We do a lot of things at Dollywood, and one year, we thought about that. They asked me if would write a song that nobody would ever hear. I’ll be dead and gone, well I might not be, cause I’ll be 99. You know me, I might still be hoppin’ around.” Parton stated.

Parton stated that she put the CD within the field and included a CD participant, directions on easy methods to play the tune, and notes on how they had been creating music at the moment. She additionally stated that since then, she has regretted the choice to place that tune within the capsule.

“I don’t know what they’ll do with it, but I have regretted that because it was a really good song,” Parton stated. “I keep wantin’ them to let me dig it up put something else it it that isn’t as good.”



Parton additionally added that if anybody is round when the tune is performed, she hopes they’ll benefit from the tune.

