EPIC Entertainment | Hersheypark Dark Nights

EPIC Entertainment Group, a producer of themed leisure, reside occasions, and immersive environments, has introduced that it’s increasing its partnership with Hersheypark’s immersive hang-out expertise, Dark Nights. EPIC is already well-known for its work on The Descent attraction and the Midway of Misery scare zone from final 12 months’s inaugural season, and this 12 months the agency’s scope will embody manufacturing and stage administration, technical route, and expertise route to offer partaking and spooky experiences.

EPIC Entertainment Group seems ahead to growing its contributions to Hersheypark’s Dark Nights and placing its multifaceted expertise to work in assist of the proficient Hersheypark staff. EPIC Entertainment Group guarantees to carry epic frights to Pennsylvania as soon as extra.

This expanded scope now covers all 5 haunted homes and three scare zones, together with manufacturing, stage administration, and expertise route. Additionally, the corporate will improve its technical route monitoring and preserve supporting the operations of haunted homes and scare zones.

An exhilarating fall season

“As we continue to offer our guests more immersive attractions in 2023, we are delighted to have EPIC’s partnership and expertise for our second season of Dark Nights,” says Brewer Lister, managing director of selling at Hersheypark. “From our all-new Wildcat’s Revenge coaster to Dark Nights now included with your Hersheypark Halloween ticket, this will certainly be a thrilling fall season!”

From 15 September to 29 October, Hersheypark Halloween with Dark Nights can be open extra days and hours than ever earlier than, permitting guests to come across brand-new scares.

Every Hersheypark Halloween ticket now contains entry to all 5 Dark Nights haunted homes and three Scare Zones with brand-new tales in addition to 50 family-friendly sights and exhilarating coasters, together with lights-out rides on the brand new Wildcat’s Revenge hybrid and different choose…

