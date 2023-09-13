Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Let the scares start! Universal Orlando formally enters spooky season Friday with the return of its fashionable fright fest Halloween Horror Nights.

The occasion, now in its thirty second yr, will run choose nights by Nov. 4 at Universal Studios Florida and have 10 haunted homes, 5 scare zones and a reside stage present.

The lineup this yr consists of homes based mostly on TV, movie and online game franchises comparable to “Stranger Things,” “The Exorcist: Believer,” Chucky: The Ultimate Kill Count, “The Last of Us.”

Universal shared a primary look inside a number of of the homes forward of the occasion. The “Strangers Things” home is predicated on season 4 of the Netflix collection and options the character of Vecna.

Universal’s traditional monsters may even get a home of their very own this yr with Universal Monsters: Unmasked, which can function the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame, the Invisible Man and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Rounding out the home lineup are a number of unique ideas, together with Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate, Yet: Campground Kills, and Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins.

Speaking of Oddfellow, the HHN legend and sinister ringmaster, shall be prominently featured all through this yr’s occasion, not simply in his personal haunted home but in addition within the scare zones, together with one bearing his identify: Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror. Other scare zones embody Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror and ’69: Summer of Blood.

The occasion may even embody “Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream, a reside stage present stuffed with pyrotechnics and aerial stunts set to a steel and electronica soundtrack.

Around the park, guests will discover meals stands serving up bites and drinks impressed by this yr’s homes, together with Surfer Boy Hawaiian Pizza (“Stranger Things”), Bloody Campground Poutine (Yeti), Left Behind Ravioli (“The Last of Us”), and Chucky’s Pop-Dead Corn (Chucky).

Halloween Horror Nights is a individually ticketed occasion that takes place after the park closes for the day. Single-night and multi-night tickets can be found.

For extra info, go to halloweenhorrornights.com.

Article supply: www.mynews13.com



Source hyperlink