Epic Universe Construction Update | Park Entrance Portal Is Up | More Ride Testing



#epicuniverse #supernintendoworld #howtotrainyourdragon #wizardingworld

Step inside the most recent progress on Universal’s Epic Universe! Join us for an up-close development replace on this extremely anticipated new theme park opening in 2025. See how far alongside work is approaching the Wizarding World, Super Nintendo Land, How to Train Your Dragon Land, Universal Monsters and extra. Check out the most recent progress on Starfall Racers and Peach’s Castle on this newest replace.

In this replace we have now a brand new land beacons within the Dark Universe, Wizarding World and How To Train Your Dragon Land amongst different issues to cowl.

From curler coasters to themed eating places, get the inside track on what to anticipate on this future immersive theme park vacation spot. Like, subscribe and go away your ideas on Epic Universe’s development replace!

*CTM Podcast YouTube:* https://www.youtube.com/@ctmpodcast

*Become a Club 32 Member:* https://ctmvip.com

*CTM Apparel:* https://ctmshirts.com

*1901 Candle Co:* https://1901candle.com

*Instagram:* https://www.instagram.com/capthemagic/

*Facebook Group:* https://www.fb.com/teams/capthemagic

*Sponsored by Zip Travel Co*

Make your trip planning a breeze and get some free presents while you ebook at https://travelwithzip.com

*Sources*

Aerial Photos: https://twitter.com/bioreconstruct