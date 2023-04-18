Epsom funfair open after ‘child falls from Crazy Frog ride’

Two youngsters, a 16-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy, had been taken to hospital after sustaining accidents on a journey at a funfair in Epsom. The incident occurred at Hook Road Arena through the Funpark funfair on April 3. One little one was taken to a hospital in London by air ambulance, whereas the opposite was taken to St Helier Hospital by street. Both have since been discharged with minor accidents. The journey in query, the Crazy Frog, stays closed till security checks have been carried out. The Health and Safety Executive has been notified, however at current, there is no such thing as a investigation. Epsom and Ewell Borough Council has confirmed that every one applicable security checks had been carried out. The funfair has now reopened.

A funfair in Epsom has reopened following an incident the place a baby was injured after they fell from one of many rides.

On April 3 at round 7.10pm, police had been known as to Hook Road Arena which was internet hosting a funfair named “Funpark” on the website.

Two youngsters, a 16-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy, had been taken to hospital for an evaluation of their accidents that they sustained while on a journey.

One was airlifted to a hospital in London and one was taken to St Helier Hospital by street.

Both have since been discharged from hospital with minor accidents.

The ‘Crazy Frog’ journey which was concerned within the stays closed right now till security checks have been accomplished.

The funfair itself is now open after being briefly closed by police.

The Heath and Safety Executive has been knowledgeable of the incident and defined that at this stage, no investigation has been launched by HSE and they’re presently making preliminary enquiries.

Funfair is describes itself as “one of the UK’S largest travelling theme park” and their Facebook Page says: “You only pay once for unlimited riding on all of our rides here at Funpark.“ With over 25 rides and attractions. Including thrill rides, family rides, children rides, stalls and games.”

Police are asking anybody witnesses, or anybody with video or images of what occurred, to contact the HSE.

Andrew Bircher, Acting Director of Corporate Services at Epsom and Ewell Borough Council stated: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families of the two children who were injured during the incident at the Hook Road Arena funfair on the evening of Monday 3 April.

“We are glad to hear that their injuries are minor and wish them a swift recovery.

“We can confirm that all appropriate safety checks and paperwork were in place as part of the arrangement for the funfair to rent the land from the Council.

“An investigation into the incident is being led by the Health and Safety Executive, supported by Surrey Police.

“We are working closely with both organisations and the ride in question remains closed until all safety checks have been completed. On the advice of the Health and Safety Executive, the funfair itself remains open.”

A spokesperson for Surrey Police stated: “On Monday, 3 April just before 7.15pm, Surrey Police were called to a fairground at Hook Road Arena in Epsom following reports that a person had fallen from one of the rides.

“South East Coast Ambulance also attended, and a 16-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were both taken to hospital for medical attention. Both have since been discharged with minor injuries.

“The ‘Crazy Frog’ ride remains closed at this time until safety checks have been completed. The funfair itself remains open.

“The Health & Safety Executive will be leading this investigation with the support of Surrey Police and our partners at Epsom & Ewell Borough Council.

“All enquiries, as well as any images or footage of the incident, should be directed to the Health and Safety Executive.”

