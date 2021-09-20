Fall fun for the whole Family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

This fall, there is something for everyone at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. From Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends to the all-new Cirque X-Scream, weekends can be filled with fan-favorite Sesame Street friends, expanded trick-or-treating and a NEW high-energy acrobat show. NEW Cirque X-ScreamFriday-Sunday, multiple shows per dayKicking off Friday, September 17, hair-raising stunts will return to the Stanleyville Theater, this time with a steampunk spin. Cirque X-Scream features all-new acts, including a spectacular duo that spins across the stage, transformative trampoline tricks and an aerial performance complete with flips and twists. Guests will be on the edge of their seats during this electrifying performance with fresh for fall theatrical costumes and music. Sesame Street® Kids’ Weekends Saturdays and Sundays, October 2-31Kids of all ages can enjoy this Halloween season with an expanded trick-or-treat trail and furry friends at Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. This family-friendly event takes place every weekend in October in the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area and is included in park admission. Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends feature more trick-or-treat stations than ever, a limited-time Sesame Street Halloween Show, festive character meet-and-greets, Halloween Dance Parties and the return of Elmo’s Treehouse Trek climbing area and pin trading. NEW LOCATIONS: Trick-Or-Treating Candy Trail Children can dress up in their Halloween costumes to enjoy traditional trick-or-treating with a friendly Candy Crew sharing sweet treats at 10 locations along the expanded Candy Trail, from the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area and along the Bird Gardens pathway. LIMITED TIME: The Not-Too-Spooky Howl-O-Ween Radio Show This fan-favorite Halloween show is back again! Count von Count serves as the master of scareemonies as he leads his pals through some of his favorite tunes. With help from Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Zoe, Grover, Oscar and Elmo, The Count produces a not-too-spooky Halloween show that features song and dance numbers that get everyone involved! Interactive Character StrollsMeet Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Rosita and more who will be dressed in their best Halloween costumes throughout Sesame Street Safari of Fun for one-of-a-kind photo opportunities! Follow your Sesame Street friends to show off your costumes on your way to our exciting Halloween Dance Parties!Halloween Dance PartiesLet loose, groove to the beat and show off your best dance moves in the Sesame Street Pavilion at our Halloween Dance Parties hosted by your Sesame Street friends throughout the day!Pin TradingPin trading has returned to Busch Gardens and at select times during Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends, guests will be able to visit 1-2-3 Smile with Me to trade exclusive pins, including collections featuring their favorite Sesame Street friends.More Fall Fun by Day, Frights by NightBrew fans can pair epic thrill rides with NEW hoppy culinary delights as Bier Fest continues this fall, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. Guests age 21+ can explore the all-new Beer Trail as they sip seasonal beverage offerings and savor new recipes featuring local and regional breweries. For fans of frights and terrifying haunted attractions after dark, Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream has returned as Tampa’s Premier Halloween event. Recently voted #1 in Florida as Best Theme Park Halloween Event by USA Today’s “10Best Reader’s Choice Awards,” this year’s Howl-O-Scream event has returned with iconic haunted houses, horrific scare zones, and killer entertainment. The separately ticked event is available during select nights from Sept. 10 through Oct. 31, starting at $41.99.THE BEST WAYS TO PLAY – Buy a 2022 Fun Card or Annual Pass! Limited-Time Offer: One of the best ways to experience all the seasonal events, world-class animal attractions and the wildest rides in Florida is with a 2022 Fun card. For a limited time, visit again and again with a 2022 Busch Gardens Fun Card and get the rest of 2021 for FREE! This incredible deal offers more than three bonus months when you buy now, for only $119.99 for a limited time*. Bigger Benefits: For even more value, get an Annual Pass for unlimited visits and unbeatable benefits ranging from no blockout dates, up to six free guest tickets, and access to NEW exclusive preview events for 2022. The Annual Pass is organized in easy-to-use tiers, and includes one-park, two-park Busch Gardens and Adventure Island Passes, and the popular Florida four-park options, allowing guests to choose the pass, benefits and the parks that are the best fit. Additional benefits include FREE preferred parking*, special savings on merchandise, food and beverage options, ride quick queue and behind-the-scenes animal tours among other perks. Passes for Florida Residents start at an affordable $12.50 a month, plus tax, with no down payment

