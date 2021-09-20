Guest Visiting Disney World With Disabled Son Receives Shocking “Parking Violation” Note

Background Image Credit: ITM Kelly C.

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida received a rather shocking note on their vehicle recently. After parking across two spots in order to cater for her son’s disability, Tricia Proefrock was left with a “parking violation” from another Guest.

Disney Parks cater to all Guests. Whether it’s in their transportation services, attraction access, or via their Disability Access Service (DAS), Disney aims for every Guest to have an easy and magical day at their world-renowned theme parks. Check out our guide here for everything you need to know about DAS.

In addition to making each Guests time while on their Disney vacation as comfortable as possible, Walt Disney World also offers Disability Parking Lots for Guests with mobility disabilities, including those traveling with their own mobility vehicles or devices. These lots can be found near the main entrances for Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Parking information can be found here.

In spite of these ways of ensuring each Guest visiting a theme park is well catered for, one Guest was recently left with a rather shocking “parking violation” from another Disney Park visitor.

Tricia Proefrock told FOX 35 Orlando of the incident at the Disney Resort involving her son, Mason:

Mason has Lennox Gastaut Syndrome. Proefrock says it’s a type of epilepsy that can affect an individual’s ability to walk, talk or even see correctly. Because of his physical disabilities, Mason uses a wheelchair and they typically park in Disney’s handicapped section.

However, Proefrock goes on to say that due to the specific parking spots with ramp access being full, she had to utilize other spaces — something she says Disney World Cast Members have encouraged her to do in the past.

“When the side of the lot with ramp accesses are full, the only remaining spots have no ramp access,” she explained. “Every single time out of dozens of trips, the cast members instruct me to take two spots, by parking directly on the white line. This gives me room to wheel my son out of the vehicle.” Proefrock says it’s not something she likes doing, but it’s what cast members have told her to do since there are no other options.

The Guest then highlights the “kind soul” which left her a mock parking violation notice on her vehicle. The note reads:

PARKING VIOLATION This is not a ticket, but if it were within my power, you would receive two. Because of your bull-headed, inconsiderate, feeble attempt at parking, you have taken enough room for a 20 mule team, 2 elephants, 1 goat, and a safari of pygmies from the African interior. The reason for giving you this is so that in the future you may think of someone else other than yourself. Besides I don’t like domineering, egotistical or simple-minded drivers and you probably fit into one of these categories. I sign off wishing you an early transmission failure (on the expressway at around 4:30 p.m.). Also may the Fleas of a thousand camels infest your armpits. WITH MY COMPLIMENTS

FOX 35 Orlando goes on to report what Proefrock wants other Guests to consider before taking actions like this especially considering her vehicle is a wheelchair accessible van:

Proefrock hopes her story will help others be a little more tolerant and not jump to conclusions so quickly. “So, if you see a car taking two spots, maybe instead of wishing us a broken transmission, you can try to think about WHY a wheelchair accessible van in a medical parking section might need 2 spots.”

Proefrock was taking her son to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World because “It’s the highlight of both of [their] lives.”

More on Disability Parking at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort provides information for Guests with disabilities wishing to use the Disability Parking Lots while on their Disney World vacation.

Parking for Guests with disabilities is available throughout Walt Disney World Resort. A valid disability parking permit is required and standard parking rates apply. Theme Park Parking

Guests with the ability to walk short distances and step onto courtesy trams should park in the main parking lots of Magic Kingdom park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. If necessary, Guests may ask for a space at the end of a row closest to the courtesy tram pick-up/drop-off location. Courtesy trams will then transport Guests to each theme park’s Main Entrance. Theme Park Disability Parking Lots

Guests with mobility disabilities—including those traveling with personal wheelchairs, electric scooters or other mobility devices—should park in our Disability Parking Lots, located a short distance from the main entrance to each of the 4 theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort. Courtesy trams do not stop at these locations.

Alongside Disney’s Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane launch this fall, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort in California will also be updating DAS for Guests needing to use the service.

