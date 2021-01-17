How did they do that? Orlando’s Museum of Illusions now open

**** Please visit the themeparks official websites for their latest guidelines and openings ****

ORLANDO, Fla – Central Florida has a new mind-bending experience with the Museum of Illusions at ICON Park along International Drive.

The new destination is the museum’s first Florida location and 20th location since starting in Zagreb, Croatia back in 2015.

Museum of Illusions (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.)

“Many international guests are familiar with our concept through social networking,” said Museum of Illusions Orlando General Manager George Youngdahl. “We can’t wait to bring our museum to Central Florida – there’s nothing quite like it here.”

[TRENDING: 4 die in Capitol revolt | What you need to know about stimulus check | How to get the vaccine in Fla.]

Inside guests will experience 50 exhibits that are both interactive, immersive and social media photo worthy.

Museum of Illusions (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.)

Officials said the distinct experiences will have guests using math, science, and psychology skills. As guests make their way around the building they will learn about how the tricks, and how the mind is perceiving the illusions. Some exhibits will have some people asking how the illusion works.

Exclusive to the Central Florida museum is the symmetry room. The room uses mirrors and latter to split the body in half and makes it appear as if someone is floating off the floor. Guests can shine bright in the color room, defy the laws of gravity in the Reverse Room, and shrink to miniature size in the Ames Room.

News 6 producer Landon McReynolds steps inside to experience the Museum of Illusions (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.)

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the museum is asking people to purchase tickets online and bring in a barcode, but guests can still purchase tickets with a debit or credit card inside the museum lobby. Officials said they’re hoping to allow 20 people into the museum every 20 minutes.

From Jan. 9-31, Orlando residents and visitors can enjoy special preview days pricing for $15 per person of any age. The museum will have a variety of COVID-19 health and safety measures in place, including mandatory face masks, designated time slots, one-way paths through exhibits, ongoing cleaning by staff, and hand sanitizers and wipes for guests.

Click here to learn more and to get tickets.

Museum of Illusions (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

Source link

**** Please visit the themeparks official websites for their latest guidelines and openings ****