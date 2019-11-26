Inara the Eurasian Eagle Owl | Animal Spotlight





Meet Inara, Busch Gardens’ youngest Animal Ambassador. Inara is a Eurasian Eagle Owl, one of the largest owl species in the world. They are known to have a very distinct look, including their feathered talons and signature orange eyes. In the coming months, visitors will see Inara more and more throughout the park with our animal care specialists. Learn more about our conservation efforts here: http://spr.ly/60051uudt

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA:

A whole other world awaits at Busch Gardens, located in Williamsburg, Virginia, with one of the best collections of roller coasters in the world, inspiring animal interactions, live entertainment for the whole family, kiddie rides for youngsters, and breathtaking architecture and landscaping for all. Busch Garden’s sister park, Water Country USA, is a seasonal water park packed with places to ride and relax. With rides and slides to quench the sense of adventure, water playgrounds for the little ones, lazy rivers, a wave pool beach, and private cabanas, Water Country USA offers something for the entire family.

Fun is always in season at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival (http://spr.ly/6050EfnJk) celebrates the flavors of the world each spring. Enjoy a cooler park after dark during Busch Gardens Summer Nights (http://spr.ly/6051EfnJZ). Drink a toast to the end of summer during Busch Gardens Bier Fest (http://spr.ly/6052EfnJw). Enjoy a spine-chilling fall at Howl-O-Scream (http://spr.ly/6053EfnJb) when the park turns into a seriously scary place, then return during the holidays and bask in the warmth of eight million holiday lights at Christmas Town (http://spr.ly/6054EfnJj), one of the largest light displays in North America.

