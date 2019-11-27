The Magic of Christmas Town





Christmas shines brightest at Busch Gardens® Christmas Town™ on select dates from Nov. 16 through Jan. 5, 2020. The World’s Most Beautiful Theme Park is aglow with more than 10 million lights, one of the largest light displays in North America. Festive food and drink, holiday shopping and heart-warming shows make the spirit of the season come alive. Guests can take a merry trip around the Busch Gardens Railway on the Christmas Town Express, featuring lighted decorations along the park’s popular train route. For more information, visit http://spr.ly/60031uRUP

Fun is always in season at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival (http://spr.ly/60501Mk8O) celebrates the flavors of the world each spring. Enjoy a cooler park after dark during Busch Gardens Summer Nights (http://spr.ly/60511Mk8P). Drink a toast to the end of summer during Busch Gardens Bier Fest (http://spr.ly/60521Mk8u). Enjoy a spine-chilling fall at Howl-O-Scream (http://spr.ly/60531Mk8R) when the park turns into a seriously scary place, then return during the holidays and bask in the warmth of eight million holiday lights at Christmas Town (http://spr.ly/60541Mk8r), one of the largest light displays in North America.

