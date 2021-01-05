Incredible New Florida Resident Deal for Universal Orlando!

Universal Orlando Resort is pulling out all of the stops for those wanting to visit for the holidays. Just announced, a special Florida resident 3-day 2-park ticket for only $55 a day would make the perfect Christmas gift for the Universal fan in your life!

We have all the details on this new ticket option, but first, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter below so you keep up-to-date on everything Universal.

Credit: Universal

Here is what Universal had to say about this exciting new ticket offer for Florida residents:

Catch the spirit of the season and enjoy Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort Nov. 14 – Jan 3, included with your park admission.

Access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure Visit 3 days from November 4, 2020 through March 26, 2021 Blockout dates apply Offer not available at the front gate

As noted, the offer is for a 2-park, 3-day ticket, but you can only visit one park per day! That means there’s no park hopping between Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure — just keep that in mind if you decide to buy. You can purchase this deal starting now through December 17!

There are so many exciting things happening at Universal Orlando Resort over the holidays. This year, you can expect Christmas to be in full swing at Universal. Hogwarts will be beautifully lit up at night for the season, The Grinch will be retelling his famous story of the Christmas spirit, and Macy’s balloons will fly overhead as you enjoy a Christmas parade! And don’t forget about the HOT Butterbeer which is making its seasonal return!

Credit: Universal Orlando Blog

You can read all the details of the exciting Christmas offerings right here.

But, Universal did not stop there! They are bringing fans a special NEW tribute store dedicated to all things Christmas! It will include four immersive rooms, one being themed to The Grinch, exclusive holiday items, and a special area just for treats. Read all the details of the new Christmas tribute store here.

So, will you be taking advantage of this special Holiday offer at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments!

There is still time to book a Christmas vacation to Universal, we can help. Click here for more information.

Source link