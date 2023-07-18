Information roundup: DarKoaster opening in May / Disneyland resuming Magic Key gross sales / Worlds of Fun brawl

rewrite this content material and preserve HTML tags

Busch Gardens Williamsburg has narrowed the opening window for its new indoor curler coaster.

DarKoaster will now debut in May, in response to new signage within the park and an replace to the park’s web site.

We bought a brand new signal 👀 DarKoaster formally launches this may occasionally! pic.twitter.com/iC3lQCDtNr — Blake 🎢 (@CoasterAddictVA) April 10, 2023

The trip, constructed by Intamin, will place riders on snowmobile-themed automobiles and have 4 launches alongside 2,454 toes of monitor, all contained in the present constructing as soon as occupied by the Curse of DarKastle darkish trip. BGWFans had first revealed plans for the challenge in 2021, whereas plumbing and electrical permits for the outdated DarKastle constructing confirmed the brand new trip final April.

DarKoaster would be the tenth coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, following up on one other Intamin creation, Pantheon, which debuted final 12 months.

Magic Key passes to Disneyland accessible once more beginning April 11

Disneyland will reopen gross sales of its Magic Key annual passes on Tuesday, April 11, marking the primary time since final November that every one 4 tiers shall be accessible.

Starting at 9 a.m. pacific time Tuesday, you’ll have the ability to purchase passes for those who make it by way of a digital queue on the Disneyland web site. The 4 tiers are:

Inspire Key: $1,599

Believe Key: $1,099

Enchant Key: $699

Imagine Key: $449 (Southern California residents solely)

All tiers include not less than some blockout dates and ranging ranges of reductions for merchandise, meals, and parking. You’ll discover to select a go shortly, because the Believe and Imagine Key passes bought out in solely a day final time they have been accessible.

Fights involving greater than 100 teenagers reported at Worlds of Fun

A big brawl on Worlds of Fun’s opening weekend concerned between 100 to 150 youngsters, in response to the Clay County, Missouri sheriff’s workplace.

As reported by the Kansas City Star, fights have been first reported round 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and continued as park safety and police tried to take away the kids from the park. One teenage lady was arrested for punching a sheriff’s deputy within the face, inflicting solely superficial accidents.

Similar incidents at different Cedar Fair parks final 12 months led to Knott’s Berry Farm and Carowinds instituting insurance policies that banned unaccompanied minors from the parks.

