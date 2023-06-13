MAJOR Disney World NEWS: Disney Dining Plan Returns & Park Pass Reservations are GONE Soon



The Disney Dining Plan is FINALLY coming back and Park Pass Reservations will become a thing of the past. How soon can you start planning your food-included Disney World vacation? We’ve got all the details right now on DFB Guide.

[Subscribe for more Disney Food Videos!]

[Join our Newsletter]

Want to support the channel? Check out our line of Disney Dining Travel Guides at

Purchase our DFB Disney themed t-shirts and more

Get tips, tricks, reviews, and budget advice at

[Social Links]

rewrite this content and keep HTML tags [matched_content]