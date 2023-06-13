MAJOR Disney World NEWS: Disney Dining Plan Returns & Park Pass Reservations are GONE Soon
The Disney Dining Plan is FINALLY coming back and Park Pass Reservations will become a thing of the past. How soon can you start planning your food-included Disney World vacation? We’ve got all the details right now on DFB Guide.
