Why Kingda Ka is Closed and When Will it Reopen? | Six Flags Great Adventure



In this video, I go over the current status of Kingda Ka, explaining the different thoughts as to why the coaster is currently closed, and attempting to figure out when it will reopen.

If you guys enjoyed the video, be sure to like, share, comment, and most importantly SUBSCRIBE! Don’t forget to turn on the notification bell so you never miss a new Coliwood Studios Upload!

____________________________________________________________

YouTube Channel:

Instagram Account:

Facebook Page:

TikTok Account:

Twitter Account:

Merchandise Store:

____________________________________________________________

© Coliwood Studios. All rights reserved. No part of this, or any other video can be reproduced or reused without permission from Colin Petrignani, the owner and creator of Coliwood Studios. Any replication of the Coliwood Studios name, logo, or content is in direct violation of law. For video permission requests, please email [email protected]

____________________________________________________________

My Gear:

– iPhone 13 Pro

– Insta360 X3

– GoPro HERO 11

– GoPro HERO 10

– DJI Mini 2

rewrite this content and keep HTML tags [matched_content]