Welcome to a rainy summer day in Florida. We’re back at the Universal Orlando Resort and ready to make our way through the parks to find out what’s new. Let’s get started at Universal Studios Florida.

It’s been raining off an on, but we’re still glad to be here. So is that kid on the left.

A new meet and greet has been added outside in the courtyard of the DreamWorks Destination. Guests can now meet the Boss Baby. Check out our post here for more photos and video.

The threat of rain seemed to be keeping some people out of the parks today. The crowds weren’t bad at all.

We ordered a personalized Raptor Tracker sign from the Jurassic World Tribute Store. It takes around 3 hours and you can pick up the finished product in the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. We ordered our sign and picked it up at the end of the day on the way out of the parks. This metal sign is a unique souvenir only available from the U Design station in the Tribute Store.

We decided to take…

Article source: wdwnt.com



Source link

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Email



Like this: Like Loading...