Universal Orlando Resort has stopped selling their full service and quick service dining plans.

The dining plans allowed guests to pre-pay for meals for a discount. The quick service plan was available for all guests, while the full service plan was available for resort guests. Dining plan information has been removed from the Universal Orlando Resort website.

Guests who have already purchased a dining plan will still be able to use any remaining entitlements, including if they have not used the plan at all yet.

The dining plan may come back, possibly with alterations, but no details have been released.

