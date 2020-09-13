RECIPE: Margherita Pizza Fries from UOAP Appreciation Days

Want to know the way to a Passholder’s heart? All you have to do is whisper those three little words they all want to hear… 𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓰𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓪 𝓹𝓲𝔃𝔃𝓪 𝓯𝓻𝓲𝓮𝓼.

Do you hear that? That’s the sound of salivating UOAPs everywhere. Margherita Pizza Fries are a spin on a classic HHN favorite but with less of the fear, a little more fancy, and ALL the flavor. This Passholder Appreciation Days we’re giving you everything you need to create the ultimate UOAP comfort food from your home away from home. Put your pesto pants on (what? you don’t have those?) and let’s get to it!

Ingredients

¼ cup of marinara

5 oz of french fries

3 leaves of fresh basil

¼ cup of mozzarella cheese

⅛ cup of sliced roasted tomatoes

Aged balsamic

Pesto

Directions

Preheat oven to 425℉.

Place ¼ cup of marinara in the bottom of a pie tin. Spread to cover bottom.

Top marinara with hot french fries.

Top french fries with 3 leaves of fresh basil.

Continue to top with fresh mozzarella cheese and roasted tomatoes. Ensure cheese and tomatoes cover basil to protect basil from burning while cooking.

Bake in the oven for 3 minutes or until cheese is nice and melty. Stare at pizza in oven for 3 minutes –– not required but let’s be honest, you’re probably going to do it anyways.

Garnish with a generous drizzle of balsamic and pesto, to taste. I’m not going to tell you how to live your life, but when we say generous we mean GENEROUS. The pesto pants exist for a reason.



Pizza pie? OUT. Margherita Pizza Fries? Now, that’s amore.

Let us see your Margherita Pizza Fries creation by tagging us on Twitter @UniversalORL and Instagram @UniversalOrlando with #UOAPDAYS!