rewrite this title Universal Orlando reveals all-new particulars about Minion Land

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has shared some thrilling new particulars about its highly-anticipated new Minion Land coming to its Universal Studios Florida theme park.

Opening this summer time, this immersive new space is being developed in partnership between Universal’s award-winning inventive staff and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination. When friends step onto Illumination Avenue, they are going to discover the all-new attraction, “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,” the Minion Café, the “Bake My Day” dessert and retail store and the all-new Illumination Theater.

Universal Orlando first introduced the brand new land and attraction late final 12 months.

During Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, friends will seize an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to place their villain expertise to the take a look at. Universal mentioned the brand new interactive blaster recreation expertise is scheduled to open this summer time and can mix modern display expertise, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate bodily units.

Following the expertise, friends will exit via Evil Stuff, an all-new retail location the place friends can refill on Villain-Con and Minions merchandise.

Just throughout from the brand new attraction would be the all-new Minion Café.

“This immersive new eatery offers something for every palate in a highly-entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto: the Kitchen – where guests will get a glimpse of the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe’s menu; the Breakroom – where guests can dine in the Minions’ break space that includes everything from “Office Safety Tips” to a merchandising machine stocked with mischievous objects; and the Dining Room – a vibrant house adorned with colourful paintings courtesy of the Minions and extra,” Universal wrote in a information launch.

Universal the Minion’s Café menu can have practically 20 objects on the menu which might be impressed by memorable characters.

“Just as eye-catching as Minion Cafe’s incredibly-themed surroundings is its delicious menu – the latest example of how Universal Orlando’s award-winning culinary team continues to raise the bar when it comes to theme park dining,” the theme park mentioned.

Some meals embrace Otto’s noodle bowl, Agnes’ honeymoon soup, steak and “Cheese Ray” sandwich, Mini Boss’ mega soften, Bob’s teddy bear chocolate cream puff and Carl’s crispy cauliflower.

Near the Minon Café would be the whimsical retail location and bakery, Bake My Day.

Topped with a large pink cupcake that’s seen from wherever within the land, the placement will a choice of Minion-themed candy treats, together with cupcakes, macarons, s’mores and extra.

The land may even have a variety of walk-up meals places, together with Pop-A-Nana and Freeze Ray Pops, which can be promoting enjoyable objects like banana-flavored popcorn and colourful popsicles impressed by the “Despicable Me” movies.

The land may even characteristic the Illumination Theater.

Located within the former Shrek and Donkey meet-and-greet location, this new meet-and-greet location can have a brand new façade. Inside, friends can meet characters just like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit movie “Sing,” together with Rosita, Gunter and Johnny. Guests also can uncover murals, photograph ops and extra all through Minion Land that commemorate extra characters from fashionable Illumination movies.

Universal Orlando mentioned extra particulars concerning the all-new land can be revealed in quickly.

