SeaWorld Orlando shares extra particulars about Penguin Trek coaster opening in 2024 | Orlando

SeaWorld is gearing up for one more 12 months with a brand new curler coaster added to its skyline.

Arriving in spring 2024, Penguin Trek is about to be a family-friendly coaster, with snowmobile-style journey automobiles that take riders on an journey by way of the Antarctic wilderness. The new coaster is beneath development within the house beforehand occupied by the indoor trackless journey Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin.

Recently, the Orlando park shared extra particulars and a first-look video of what the journey will appear like when completed.

The coaster contains two launches and prime speeds of 43 mph by way of greater than 3,000 toes of observe. There are additionally each indoor and out of doors scenes as a part of a narrative that follows a penguin analysis mission.

The attraction doesn’t finish when the journey is over, as visitors full their mission at SeaWorld’s iconic penguin habitat — just like how Empire of the Penguin concluded.

With the closure of Empire of the Penguin and the opening of much more thrilling curler coasters, SeaWorld Orlando was in want of extra rides that might be loved by all ages.

Penguin Trek can have a peak requirement of 42 inches and accommodate as much as 77 inches tall. It’s categorized as a “family thrill,” placing it someplace between the kid-friendly Grover coaster in Sesame Street Land and the Ice Breaker coaster, which opened in 2022.

Based on these particulars and the teaser video, Penguin Trek is shaping as much as be an incredible possibility for coaster scaredy-cats and children who need a bit extra thrill.

“The former ride was a full family ride where everybody could ride, basically, and even though this is a thrilling coaster, it’s for 42 inches to 77 inches, so even small children — say, about 5 years old — can ride with their parents. So, it’s a great family ride,” stated Clint Brinker, vice chairman of design and engineering at SeaWorld Orlando, at a latest media occasion for Penguin Trek.

Penguin Trek is being constructed by Bolliger & Mabillard, the identical firm behind the park’s latest coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which opened in May.

With SeaWorld Entertainment parks across the nation opening new coasters and sights yearly, rumors had been swirling about what would substitute Empire of the Penguin, which closed in 2020.

Nearly two months after hypothesis reached its peak, SeaWorld lastly confirmed a lot of the rumors a couple of partially indoor family-friendly coater to be true.

