New Universal Destinations & Experiences Credit score Card Particulars Revealed, Including Theme Park Perks

Universal Destinations & Experiences has unveiled extra particulars for the brand new Universal Rewards Plus Visa Signature Card, together with theme park perks. Applications at the moment are open for the cardboard.

Universal Rewards Plus Visa Signature Card

The Universal Rewards Plus Visa Signature card comes with a $99 annual charge. Cardholders can select from a “Despicable Me,” “Jurassic Park” or “Universal Destinations & Experiences” card design.

Announced earlier this 12 months, the cardboard options quite a few perks catered to guests of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Rewards Plus Visa Signature cardholders might be eligible for:

One single-day theme park normal admission to Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida or Universal Studios Hollywood on or after their card anniversary in the event that they spend $6,000 or extra with the cardboard throughout a 12 billing cycle interval.

Access to the Visa lounge inside Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

A ten p.c low cost on choose merchandise, meals, and beverage bought at choose places in Universal theme parks and Universal CityWalk in Orlando and Hollywood.

4 p.c again in rewards with Universal purchases

2 p.c again in Rewards on journey, fuel, and eating purchases

1 p.c again in rewards on some other buy

Universal Rewards Visa Signature Card

A second card choice, the Universal Rewards Visa Signature Card, has a $0 annual charge. This card presents fewer cardholder perks, which embrace:

A ten p.c low cost on choose merchandise, meals, and beverage bought at choose places in Universal theme parks and Universal CityWalk in Orlando and Hollywood.

2 p.c again in Rewards on journey, fuel, and eating purchases

1 p.c again in rewards on some other buy

In October of this 12 months, the point-of-sale techniques at Universal Orlando had been up to date to incorporate Visa as “The official way to pay” alongside Universal Destinations and Experiences on the screens.

Is this a card you’d be interested by making use of for? Do you assume the perks are definitely worth the worth? Let us know within the feedback beneath.

