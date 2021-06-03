Job title: Security Officer -Theme park



Company: Allied Universal



Job description: At Allied Universal®, we continue to build an inclusive, Be Phenomenal® culture that encourages, supports, and celebrates a diverse workplace. It fuels our innovation and connects us closer to our customers and the communities in which we serve. Allied Universal offers so much more than just a job. We offer careers. We take great pride in our promote-from-within culture. There are countless examples of individuals who began their career as Security Professionals and today hold positions on our senior leadership team. We offer medical, dental and vision coverage, life insurance, 401K, employee assistance programs, company discounts, perks and more for all full-time positions! Start your phenomenal career with Allied Universal® today!

Job Description

Allied Universal has security jobs and are seeking to fill the position of Professional Security Guard.

As a Professional Security Guard for Allied Universal you will be responsible for the Security and Safety of our client’s property and personnel. As the Allied Universal Security Guard, you will know all site-specific policies and procedures, and implement emergency response activities as appropriate, while providing superior customer service.

*** $500 Sign-on Bonus ***

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:

Be at least 18 years of age

Posses a high school diploma or equivalent, or 5 years verifiable experience

Possess effective written and oral communication and interpersonal skills with ability to deal with all levels of personnel and the general public in a professional and effective manner

Valid guard card/license, as required in the state for which you are applying.

As a condition of employment, employee must successfully complete a background investigation and a drug screen in accordance with all federal, state, and local laws

Driving Positions: must possess a valid Driver’s License with at least one year of driving experience, a clean driving record (no major violations within last 36 months, no more than 1 accident in last 24 months, no more than one minor moving violation in last 24 months), a minimum level of insurance as required by Company policy, and the ability to safely operate a vehicle required. * Display exceptional customer service and communication skills

Have intermediate computer skills to operate innovative, wireless technology at client specific sites

Ability to handle crisis situations at the client site, calmly and efficiently

Able to:

Work in various environments such as cold weather, rain/snow or heat

Occasionally lift or carry up to 40 pounds

Climb stairs, ramps, or ladders occasionally during shift

Stand or walk on various surfaces for long periods of time

Closing

Allied Universal® provides unparalleled service, systems and solutions to people and businesses within our local communities, and is North America’s leading security services provider. Allied Universal delivers high-quality, tailored solutions, which allows clients to focus on their core business. For more information: .

We proudly support the Veteran Jobs Mission, a group of over 200 companies that have committed to collectively hiring a total of one million military veterans. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity Allied Universal Services is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

C-15802

Requisition ID

2021-562766



Expected salary:



Location: San Antonio, TX



Job date: Fri, 28 May 2021 04:56:02 GMT



