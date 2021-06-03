Job title: Park Cleanliness – $14/hr ($560/wk) – $1,100+ in Bonuses



Company: BlueCrew



Job description: Earn up to $1,100 in extra cash and get a chance to double your pay with Bluecrew’s Essential Rewards Campaign!

Our Park Services team helps the theme park sparkle! You’re constantly on the move, leaving your shine behind as you bounce from place to place. Every day is a fresh experience as you interact with our guests and keep everything looking great. From sweeping the streets to refreshing the restrooms and greeting the guests, you’ll be right in the center of the action and help keep everything in immaculate shape.

What You Will Be Doing

Assist guests with park information and accurate directions to their next attraction

Walk through the park with a broom and dustpan to ensure everything looks its best

Hose down midways and patios before or after regular park hours

Wipe down tables and benches

Empty trash cans to maintain freshness

Use chemicals to make restrooms and facilities shine

Control inventory of paper products and supplies to keep restrooms stocked

How You Will Do It

Friendly, outgoing personality interacting with large groups of people

Ability to work in an environment as fast-paced as our coasters

Demonstrate a strong work ethic and commitment to cleanliness

Must read chemical labels and MSDS of cleaning substances

Enjoy cleaning and organizing

Strong attention to detail

What You Will Need

Must be able to stand, walk, stoop, bend, lift, and reach throughout your shift

Excellent verbal communication skills

Able to work a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays

Bluecrew’s new Essential REWARDS campaign can put cash bonuses in your pocket – just for working! Starting May 10, we’re launching new bonuses, including a chance to win a drawing to DOUBLE your pay for 4 weeks! Plus, new Crew Members can earn an extra $300 after every 15 shifts (limit of 2 per person), $500 for working 40 shifts, and $50 for every referral.

This promotion runs through July 4th, so sign-up today and start working to maximize your bonus.

Terms and conditions apply, please visit for complete details.



Expected salary:



Location: DeSoto, TX



Job date: Thu, 03 Jun 2021 07:56:58 GMT



Source:



