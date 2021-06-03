Park Cleanliness – $14/hr ($560/wk) – $1,100+ in Bonuses
Job title: Park Cleanliness – $14/hr ($560/wk) – $1,100+ in Bonuses
Company: BlueCrew
Job description: Earn up to $1,100 in extra cash and get a chance to double your pay with Bluecrew’s Essential Rewards Campaign!
Our Park Services team helps the theme park sparkle! You’re constantly on the move, leaving your shine behind as you bounce from place to place. Every day is a fresh experience as you interact with our guests and keep everything looking great. From sweeping the streets to refreshing the restrooms and greeting the guests, you’ll be right in the center of the action and help keep everything in immaculate shape.
What You Will Be Doing
Assist guests with park information and accurate directions to their next attraction
Walk through the park with a broom and dustpan to ensure everything looks its best
Hose down midways and patios before or after regular park hours
Wipe down tables and benches
Empty trash cans to maintain freshness
Use chemicals to make restrooms and facilities shine
Control inventory of paper products and supplies to keep restrooms stocked
How You Will Do It
Friendly, outgoing personality interacting with large groups of people
Ability to work in an environment as fast-paced as our coasters
Demonstrate a strong work ethic and commitment to cleanliness
Must read chemical labels and MSDS of cleaning substances
Enjoy cleaning and organizing
Strong attention to detail
What You Will Need
Must be able to stand, walk, stoop, bend, lift, and reach throughout your shift
Excellent verbal communication skills
Able to work a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays
Bluecrew’s new Essential REWARDS campaign can put cash bonuses in your pocket – just for working! Starting May 10, we’re launching new bonuses, including a chance to win a drawing to DOUBLE your pay for 4 weeks! Plus, new Crew Members can earn an extra $300 after every 15 shifts (limit of 2 per person), $500 for working 40 shifts, and $50 for every referral.
This promotion runs through July 4th, so sign-up today and start working to maximize your bonus.
Terms and conditions apply, please visit for complete details.
Expected salary:
Location: DeSoto, TX
Job date: Thu, 03 Jun 2021 07:56:58 GMT
Source:
Apply for the job now!
You must log in to post a comment.