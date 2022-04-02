Speculation Map for Halloween Horror Nights 31 Features ‘The Last of Us’ and a New Classic Monsters…

Horror Night Nightmares have released their speculation map for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort.

Happy #HHN31 season everyone! We know you’ve been waiting for it, you’ve sent us enough messages telling us as much, so here’s version one of the speculation map! 🚨 Remember this is based on current SPECULATION and WILL CHANGE as the season progresses. pic.twitter.com/AORKsAy9A6 — Horror Night Nightmares (@HNNightmares) March 16, 2022

This map is based on current rumors and speculation about Halloween Horror Nights 31 and will change, but gives us a good idea of what we can expect this year.

The scarezones are currently unknown, but their likely locations are marked on the map in yellow.

The only show listed is Marathon of Mayhem, which will likely be changed to reflect this year’s event.

The haunted houses, marked on the map in red, are:

Universal Monsters: The Mummy vs. The WolfmanSeaside Village (original)Fear StreetThe Last of UsThe Curse of Pandora’s BoxEl Chupacabra (original)Underground Creatures (original)The Evil DeadHalloweenThe Weeknd

As you can see, there are three houses with original stories. The Curse of Pandora’s Box was a house at Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios Hollywood in 2019 and 2021. There have been multiple houses inspired by “The Evil Dead” and “Halloween” on both coasts in years past.

For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks news, visit WDWNT.

Related

Article source: wdwnt.com



Source link