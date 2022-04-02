Springtime In The Park At Hersheypark Opens April 2

What’s New This Spring

This spring, guests can enjoy new sweet and savory items throughout Hersheypark, including Kissing Tower and Reese’s King Size Shakes at Simply Chocolate dessert shop and Reese’s, Chocolate and Rainbow Sprinkle King Size Donuts available at Cookies & Donuts at 1906 Grill.

In Hershey’s Chocolatetown region, The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio will showcase new seasonal items and desserts, from a Spring Garden Flatbread to a Pinwheel Cake and Summer Peach Milkshake. The Chocolatier is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with spring and summer reservations available here.

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor will debut a Lemon Raspberry Warm Ice Cream Sandwich, Gyro Hot Dog and Mediterranean Grilled Cheese. The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen will feature a variety of spring-inspired confections including a Carrot Cake Cupcake, Chocolate Bunny Cake Pop and Coconut Creme Eggs.

Article Source: stories.hersheypa.com



