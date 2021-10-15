Universal Orlando announces 2022 Mardi Gras dates

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort announced dates for its 2022 Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday.

The “loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou” will be hosted from Feb. 5 to April 24.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave to bring rain to Florida | Should I get the flu shot and COVID vaccine? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Those celebrating can expect the return of star-studded, live concerts, colorful nighttime parades filled with authentic floats, and more.

Ad

No Mardi Gras would be complete without authentic, Cajun-style eats from New Orleans. In addition, there will be international flavors represented to ring in the carnival.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Admission to the event is included with tickets purchased from Universal Orlando, but blackouts dates still apply.

More details on the concert lineup, food and drinks will be announced later on.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Ad

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

Article source: www.clickorlando.com



Source link