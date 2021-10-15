PHOTOS: Universal Orlando Resort Arcades Going Green With New Electronic Tickets

Universal Orlando Resort arcades have gone green with electronic tickets and tokens instead of physical items.

At the arcades’ self-service machines, guests can pay for one game card.

Guests can use cash or credit to buy the Fun-eCard.

The cards can be used at game machines as tokens, and then redemption points will be automatically added.

You can view your card’s balance by checking history at the self-service machines.

Token and ticket slots have been replaced at each game machine, and a card swiper has been installed.

There are arcades throughout the theme parks and resort hotels.

