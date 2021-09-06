Universal Orlando Trolls Disney Over Cost of Star Wars Hotel

Universal Studios Orlando Resort hilariously trolls Disney World over the high costs of their upcoming Star Wars hotel, Galactic Starcruiser.

Universal Studios Orlando Resort’s social media team has struck again by hilariously trolling Disney over the cost of their upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Disney released the concept art for a Star Wars inspired hotel back in 2018. The extravagant hotel is truly taking shape with spaceship-like cabins for hotel rooms, a Halcyon supper club, and a galaxy view from the windows. It will not be like any ordinary hotel but will be a 2-night adventure in which guests live out their own Star Wars story. However, the hefty pricing for Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has certainly raised some eyebrows with a projected 2-night cost of $4,809 for two guests or $5,999 for four-guests.

As reported by CinemaBlend, Universal Orlando Resort took to Twitter to troll Disney over their Star Wars hotel costs. The Tweet not only trolled Disney, but also harked back to Universal’s long-held inside joke about churros that sparked when construction of their Adventure VelociCoaster was rumored to be construction for a churro stand. Check out Universal Orlando‘s Tweet below:

Think of how many churros you could buy with that kind of money. 👀 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 4, 2021

Universal Studios’ Tweet is in line with their tendency to troll their rival Disney. However, while the trolling is hilarious, it also touches on issues that Disney may face as they prepare to launch Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in 2022. The uniqueness of the experience alone will likely be enough to lure in guests from around the world, but it can’t be denied that the pricing does make it unrealistic for the average guest. A trip to Disney World is typically expensive enough without spending close to $5,000 on a 2-night hotel stay. While Disney certainly hopes to recover pandemic losses from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, it remains to be seen just how profitable this new endeavor will be for them.

