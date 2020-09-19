Are There Cheap Disney World Packages?

Most parents are looking for a good deal, especially on a luxury item like a vacation. Most kids will tell you they would love to go to Disney World many more times than their parents can afford to bring them. The solution to these desires is to find cheap Disney World packages. Luckily there are some methods to accommodate the budget conscious.

Arrive and depart in the middle of the week



Airlines would much rather your fly during the middle of the week than the weekends as these days are usually less popular. Most people want to start their vacations on a Saturday or Sunday so they can take less time off work or have another day off after they come back. Try to work your vacations days to accommodate a middle of the week flight to go against the norm and save some money.

Fly and stay during the school year



If you have kids that are not in school yet or don’t mind taking them out for a few days, then you will definitely save some bucks by traveling during while most other kids are hitting the books.

Stay at a Disney resort



Usually it costs more to stay closer to the attractions, but Disney has decided to make it reasonable to add the convenience of location add to the value of your vacation. If you stay at a Disney resort, you will get cheaper park tickets and either have access to free public transportation or get free parking at all the parks.

Choose at a Value or Moderate resort hotel



Disney has four grades of resort hotels: Value, Moderate, Deluxe and Deluxe Villa. The Value and Moderate grades are made for the families trying to stretch their dollar. The justification for skimping a little on the accommodations is that you will be spending most of your time at parks or water attractions so the room is just a place to rest up for the next day of fun.

Add a Dining Plan to your trip



If you book through Disney’s website, you can add a dining plan. The dining plan allows you to pay up front for your meals throughout your stay. Choose the best combination of snacks, quick service meals, and table services meals for your party. Your budget is set before you even get to the resort. This frees up time you may use on your trip adding up what you spent on food instead of enjoying the Mickey Magic with your guests.

Source by Cathy Anderson