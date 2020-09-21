Disney Cruise Line Announces Three New Ships

The leader in family cruising will grow its award-winning fleet with imaginative innovations that are uniquely fun and distinctly Disney

CELEBRATION, Fla. – As previously announced in 2016 and 2017, Disney Cruise Line is building three additional cruise ships, each of them showcasing the immersive family entertainment, enchanting storytelling and unparalleled service that only Disney can deliver.

The ships will be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

“We pride ourselves on the unforgettable vacation experiences we deliver to our guests each and every day, and the expansion of our Disney fleet will allow us to create even more magical memories for families at sea and in incredible cruise destinations around the world,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

The three new ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

First Details on Newest Ship

Disney Cruise Line revealed the highly anticipated name of the fifth Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, as well as a first look at the ship’s elegant, three-story atrium and the iconic Disney character that will adorn the ship’s stern.

The Disney Wish is scheduled for delivery in late 2021 and is expected to set sail beginning in January 2022.

“There couldn’t be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

A new rendering reveals a first look at the ship’s bright and airy three-story atrium, inspired by the beauty of an enchanted fairytale.

Stern characters – a beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line vessels – have been a tradition of the Disney fleet since the beginning and reflect the theme of each ship. For the Disney Wish, the ship’s stern will feature Rapunzel. Spirited, smart, curious and above all, adventurous, Rapunzel embodies the wish and desire to see and experience the world.

“Each Disney Cruise Line ship is unique, with a name that embodies the excitement of sailing with Disney and the power of our stories. The new ships will have the experiences our guests love, as well as all-new magic,” Chapek added.

Disney Cruise Line

Since first setting sail in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has provided a quintessential family cruise vacation experience that combines the magic of Disney with the thrill of exploring different parts of the world. Guests step aboard majestic and beautiful ocean liners to enjoy legendary Disney entertainment, exquisite dining, spacious and well-appointed staterooms and magnificent public spaces.

The company also has been an industry leader in innovation and game-changing creativity. With the launch of the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy in 2011 and 2012, the company introduced several firsts for the industry, including a water coaster at sea (AquaDuck) and virtual portholes in interior staterooms (Magical Portholes) that provide real-time views of the sea as well as sightings of animated Disney characters.

More details about the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion and onboard offerings will be announced at a later date.