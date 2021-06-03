Job title: Bartender – Tom Foolery’s Adventure Park



As a Bartender, provide friendly, responsive and consistent service to create a beyond expectation food and beverage experience for all guests.

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or general education degree (GED) is required. Restaurant, Bar, Lounge, and/or hotel and resort experience is helpful.

LICENSE/PERMITS REQUIRED: Must be least 21 years of age. State or Local Law may require a certificate upon completion of an alcohol awareness/safety class as well as state-certified proper food handling certification. You must have a bartender’s license to work this position.

KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE: Ability to operate a cash register, Micros terminal, Phone system, POS system, beverage dispenser, Berg, Liquor Gun System, and vacuum.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: General food and beverage knowledge involving at least 2 years of front-of-the-house operations is preferred. Prior restaurant/bartender/lounge experience in a full-service restaurant or beverage venue is a must and/or background in the service industry is a plus. Ability to handle money and operate a point-of-sale system.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & FUNCTIONS:

Greet guests immediately, inform them of specials, provide menu and beverage tours, and recommend items/drinks you genuinely feel guests will enjoy and advise on menu changes.

Have a working knowledge of beer, wine, and liquor, common drink recipes and methods of preparation.

Answer questions about food, beverage, restaurant functions, services, and resort services and activities.

Take food and beverage orders from guests, enter orders in the point-of-sale system which relays orders to the kitchen and bar.

Prepare drinks with Kalahari recipes and quantity specifications and deliver food and beverage orders with appropriate service trays to guests in a timely manner.

Perform side work at the start and end of each shift as required by service station assignment.

