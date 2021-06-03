Job title: Summer Camp Science/Maker Instructor – Menlo Park



EDMO is a national education nonprofit that has been cultivating curious, courageous, and kind kids since 2004. Our award winning camps, classes, tutoring programs (and more!) are designed to engage kids’ minds and bodies. Whether in person or online, all EDMO programs are hands-on, interactive and fun, unlocking the inner scientist, artist or coder in every child. At EDMO, we celebrate getting messy and making mistakes while encouraging creativity, critical thinking and collaboration. Central to our mission is our commitment to providing equitable access to our programs regardless of their family’s ability to pay. Visit to learn more.

At EDMO, staff members spend their summer connecting with kids, honing leadership skills and making a real impact – all while rocking wacky costumes and getting pied in the face! Our summer positions offer a unique opportunity to help kids uncover hidden talents, while pursuing your own personal and professional goals and passions. Spend your summer developing translatable and transferable professional skills (like mentoring and classroom management) while growing social emotional learning skills side by side with the kids (like collaboration, empathy and problem solving).

The Science/Maker Instructor is responsible for teaching all Science/Maker curriculum for campers going into 1-5th grades. They train on all EDMO Science/Maker curriculum and lead their campers through a four period day including two curriculum theme rotations, one rotation focused on social and emotional learning and one outdoor game time period. Instructors should be prepared for a summer filled with personal and professional growth, classroom management practice, and a whole lot of FUN! We are hiring for this position for our in-person and our online programs. Main duties for this position may differ depending on which program you choose. More details on the position will be provided during the interview process.

Approach education with passion and excitement and build positive role model relationships with campers

Lead two rotations of enrichment curriculum daily with themes varying by week

Coach and supervise Counselors working with you

Refine curriculum and add personal contributions as seen fit

Work closely with other staff members to create fun camp games, songs, skits and activities – and participate in all

Lead daily camper check in and check out procedures (whether they are online or in person)

Interact with parents in a professional and energetic manner

Help cultivate healthy self-esteem and a natural love for learning

Ensure all campers are safe and have a positive experience in our program (whether the program is online or in person) – this includes diligently following all EDMO Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions if you are working at our in-person programs

Exhibit the EDMO Vibe and demonstrating through actions and words each of the social emotional learning (SEL) skills of empathy, responsibility, initiative, collaboration, problem solving and emotion management, while also reinforcing these qualities in other staff and kids

If you are missing any of the qualifications listed below, or only have experience/expertise in one subject area please don’t be discouraged! We love teaching like-minded humans! Please still apply if you are enthusiastic about this work and think you would be a strong fit. Preferred qualifications are:

Experience (and a love for!) working with kids

High sense of responsibility and dependability

Contagious enthusiasm and charisma

Strong team player

Creative, flexible, and excellent multi-tasker

Willingness to solve problems, be patient, and remain positive and fun

Experience facilitating groups of children (in person or online) and/or working with youth programs

Classroom management and teaching experience is a HUGE plus

Bachelor’s Degree/Degree in progress in a related field and/or relevant experience

Curriculum specific experience may include:

A science background including biology, chemistry and physics

Basic science lab skills

A large supply of costumes and/or a plethora of skits and songs in your back pocket is a PLUS!

For in-person programs only, willingness to wear a mask, remain social distant at all location sites, and be meticulous about diligently following all EDMO Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions as it pertains to matters of safety

CPR/First Aid Certification is required by the full time start date for all in-person programs. Certification must include an in-person CPR component. If you are not already certified, some compensation will be available.

We have positions available in Palo Alto, Menlo Park, San Carlos, Burlingame, and San Mateo.

This position is full-time during the summer. Exact dates will be discussed during the interview process. Dates will depend on the program site with programs running from June 7-September 3rd for a duration of 6-9 weeks.

Hours: The hours for this position are listed by programs below.

In Person program hours: 8:00am-5pm (with 2 x 30 minute breaks) Monday through Friday

*Please note that this job no longer requires any overtime.

In-Person Salary Range: $19-21/per hour depending on location/region and experience

For 2021 in-person programming: To ensure the safety of everyone in the EDMO community, we will be following all local and state COVID-19 policies as they evolve. Given current restrictions, all EDMO groups currently have a maximum of 12 campers and 2 staff members. This number may be adjusted as various county regulations allow. Our safety measures include health monitoring, diligent cleaning, masks, and social distancing. Visit our website to read the full list of protocols and to follow any adjustments as circumstances require.

A COVID-19 safety waiver will be required of all in-person staff at the time of hire and includes mask guidelines, requirements for good health with no COVID-19 symptoms and expectations that staff will make responsible choices regarding high-risk behavior within the community while working at EDMO.



Location: Menlo Park, CA



