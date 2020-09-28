Busch Gardens’ Herd of Elephants Go for a Swim

TAMPA, Fla. – Need a break from coronavirus news? How about video of a herd of elephants going for swim?

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, which is temporarily closed, has shared a clip of its all-female herd having a “pool party.”

In the video, the pachyderms can been seen going for a dip in the water, using their trunks as a “snorkel.”

Did you know that elephants will cover themselves in clay to keep cool? The clay acts as a natural sunscreen.

Busch Gardens has been sharing videos and updates about its animals, which are being looked after by the park’s animal care team.

Just last month, the park released video of its 5-month-old cheetahs Chase and Dash exploring the park.

