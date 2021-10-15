Global Amusement Parks Market Report 2021: Venue

**** Please visit the themeparks official websites for their latest guidelines and openings ****

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Amusement Parks Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report describes and evaluates the market for amusement parks globally. It covers two five-year periods, 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period and 2020 through 2025, the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The market for amusement parks reached a value of nearly $51,674.3 million in 2020, having grown at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3% since 2015 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% to reach nearly $89,174.7 million by 2025.

Growth factors in the historic period include improved earning capacity, growth of the experience economy, increase in reinvesting, and travel and tourism. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period are harsh weather conditions, political instability, COVID impact, and increased input costs and decline in margins.

Going forward, economic growth in developed nations and increase in use of social media will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in future are demographic changes, threat from home entertainment, and experience fatigue felt by visitors.

The market can be segmented by type into theme parks, water parks, and amusement arcades. Theme park segment accounted for the largest share of the amusement parks market in 2020 at 82.7%. Going forward, theme park segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the amusement parks market at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025.

The market can be segmented by revenue source into tickets, food & beverages, hotels & resorts, and merchandise and others. Ticket’s segment accounted for the largest share of the amusement parks market in 2020 at 62.3%. Going forward, tickets segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the amusement parks market at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2020-2025.

The market can be segmented by age group into Below 25, 25 – 39, 40 – 59, 60 – 74, and 75 and Above. Below 25 segment accounted for the largest share of the amusement parks market in 2020 at 42.3%. Going forward, 75 and above segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the amusement parks market at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2020-2025.

The market can be segmented by gender into male and female. Male segment accounted for the largest share of the amusement parks market in 2020 at 50.8%. Going forward, male segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the amusement parks market at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2020-2025.

North America region is the largest market for amusement parks companies, accounting for 33.2% of the global market in 2020. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions. Going forward, South America and Middle East will be the fastest growing markets in the amusement parks market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 16.1% and 15.2% respectively during 2020-2025. This is followed by the Africa and Eastern Europe, where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% and 13.2% respectively during 2020-2025.

The amusement park market is highly concentrated with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 55.65% of the total market in 2019. The key players in the market includes The Walt Disney Company (Walt Disney Parks And Resorts), Comcast Corporation (Universal Parks And Resorts), Oriental Land Company Ltd., Merlin Entertainment Group, and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

