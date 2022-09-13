PHOTOS, VIDEO: Have a good time Independence Day Weekend With Fireworks at Universal Studios Hollywood

We kicked off our Independence Day weekend festivities with a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood final night time. Their fireworks show is displaying once more tonight and tomorrow at 9 p.m. PT.

The park is dressed up for the vacation with patriotic Woody Woodpecker decorations.

Fireworks are launched from two separate areas for visibility functions however the exhibits are the identical. On the Upper Lot, they’re launched from above the Animation Studio Store, and on the Lower Lot, from above Transformers: the Ride 3-D. Viewing areas are marked on the park map in blue.

The pyrotechnics are set off to a mixture of patriotic anthems and Universal film soundtracks, together with two tracks sung by Minions.

It’s a smaller fireworks present than different parks placed on however nonetheless higher than most neighborhood exhibits. If you’re visiting the parks or searching for one thing totally different, it’s a enjoyable however quick present.

The smoke grew to become a difficulty shortly after the present started, because it wasn’t dissipating quick sufficient and was travelling in the direction of the visitors in Universal Plaza.

The smoke billowed again and went into the Animation Store throughout the present, triggering the fireplace alarm. As we exited, firefighters have been clearing the shop.

You can catch the fireworks once more tonight and tomorrow (July 3 & 4) at 9:00 p.m. PT. If you possibly can’t make it over to the park, watch the total Independence Day fireworks show at Universal Studios Hollywood beneath.

