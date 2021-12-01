Universal Studios Hollywood Extends Holiday Celebration Through January 9, 2022

The holiday season has yet to even begin at Universal Studios Hollywood, and the park has already announced that the event will be extended by a week.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood announced on Twitter today that their holiday event has been extended to run through January 9, 2022, previously scheduled to conclude on January 2.

We’re opening our gates for an additional 7 DAYS! Come check out #UniversalHolidays, now happening daily Nov. 26 to Jan. 9. https://t.co/v4PlkbVQtX 🎁🎊 pic.twitter.com/NI5fGnMNzJ — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) November 19, 2021

The park also released a new commercial for Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood:

Get into the spirit as you enjoy the Park adorned with holiday decorations, holiday-themed food, characters, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and more.Celebrate Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where Hogsmeade is transformed with festive décor and enchanting spirit. And experience The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, a holiday spectacle of dazzling lights and music.Plus, join in on the Who-tacular festivities with The Grinch, Max and all of Who-ville with the return of Grinchmas.For more information on what to expect from Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood, check out our original post .

