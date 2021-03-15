ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando is bidding farewell to everyone’s once favorite purple dinosaur, Barney.

Universal officials responded to people on Twitter Wednesday explaining that “A Day in the Park with Barney” show had been permanently closed.

The children’s show is located in Universal Studios’ Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone. The area is home to older attractions like the E.T. Adventure, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Fievel’s Playland and Curious George Goes to Town.

Yes, A Day in the Park with Barney has permanently closed at Universal Studios Florida. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 3, 2021

A Day in the Park with Barney had been at Universal Orlando for 25 years.

It first opened to the public in 1995 when the television show was a staple among children’s programming. Over the years, the appeal and attraction of Barney began to disappear as the TV show vanished from airwaves and products featuring the purple dinosaur were no longer…

