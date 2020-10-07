Disneyland says it is ready to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic

**** Please visit the themeparks official websites for their latest guidelines and openings ****

Disneyland is ready to reopen, park officials recently said. California has yet to budge, though.

What’s going on?

Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, recently held a private virtual press conference, to members of the media, according to KRON4 in Anaheim. He didn’t mince words about Disneyland being read to reopen.

“The longer we wait, the more devastating the impact will be to the Orange County and Anaheim communities, and the tens of thousands of people who rely on us for employment.”

“We are ready, and more importantly, it’s time.”

He said 80,000 people rely on Disneyland for employment.

Why this matters:

Disneyland continues to push California to reopen theme parks across the state amid the pandemic.

Major theme parks such as Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Legoland California have yet to reopen because California won’t issue guidelines.

The California Attractions and Parks Association sent a letter to California officials to issue guidelines for amusement parks.

“California’s amusement parks urge the governor to issue amusement park guidelines expeditiously so these vital community attractions can reopen their doors in a responsible manner and get residents back to work,” CAPA executive director Erin Guerrero wrote in her statement.

What California says:

But the state has hinted at reopening time and time again.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said California and Disneyland are having a “very dynamic conversation” about reopening, The Orange Counter Register reported earlier this month.

“We are working with them,” Newsom said. “We set our discussions aside on that. They’re forthcoming.”

