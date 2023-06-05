Fashionable Universal Orlando Attractions Demolished, Space Left Barren

Universal Orlando Resort is presently within the midst of a number of notable building initiatives. Of course, probably the most distinguished of those initiatives is none apart from Epic Universe, Universal’s all-new theme park that’s set to open in 2025. When the Universal Park opens, it would home SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a Classic Universal Monsters land, and a How to Train Your Dragon land.

Credit: Universal Orlando

At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Poseidon’s Fury will shut completely right this moment after a run of a number of many years contained in the theme park. The attraction, which is situated within the Lost Continent, is closing to make method for “new and exciting experiences,” however there’s no indication of what its alternative will probably be but. Some followers have speculated that Universal Orlando may increase the Wizarding World of Harry Potter or Jurassic Park, whereas others have shared the longstanding rumor {that a} Zelda-themed attraction could possibly be coming to the world.

Next door at Universal Studios Florida, main updates are additionally underway. The all-new Minions-themed attraction, titled Villain-Con Minion Blast, is about to open this summer time. The new attraction will make method for Minions Land, which can home a number of enjoyable Illumination experiences, together with a Minion Cafe. But, that’s not all that’s taking place at Universal Studios Florida.

Credit: Universal

The Woody Woodpecker KidZone lately closed completely to make method for brand new household experiences. The KidZone is rumored to be rethemed to DreamWorks and lots of followers have questioned what would possibly occur to the world.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared an aerial picture of the development taking place at Universal Studios Orlando.

Aerial have a look at website of former KidZone.

Aerial have a look at website of former KidZone. pic.twitter.com/BKahwJupQc — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 8, 2023

As you possibly can see within the picture, all the pieces has basically been demolished besides Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster and the DreamWorks Destination Theater. The rumor is that Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster will probably be rethemed a Trolls coaster. Of course, this can seemingly imply there will probably be some theming modifications, together with totally different paint.

The rumor can also be that the DreamWorks Destination Theater will stay intact and can seemingly have a present just like what we noticed earlier than the attraction closed.

In addition, there are rumors {that a} Kung Fun Panda animated meet and greet will probably be situated behind the land and {that a} Shrek-themed expertise can even be included within the space. It’s vital to keep in mind that these are simply rumors, and nothing has been confirmed by Universal Studios Orlando right now.

What do you consider the development initiatives taking place at Universal Orlando Resort? Let Inside the Magic know within the feedback under!